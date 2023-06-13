Production Operator I

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Responsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Also, prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.



Key Results/ Accountabilities

Improve filling lines efficiency (OEE) and productivity by constant monitoring of line output and constantly apply his operational skills to achieve the target given.

Perform oil transferring and pigging operations for finished products from blending/transfer tank to another before commencing to filling operations in accordance to procedure.

Carry out necessary checks on drums, empties, and cartons before commencing of filling process.

Carry out on line quality checks in accordance to ISO 9001& TS16949 procedure, GLT, Q-standard and work instruction.

Handle all machines with care in accordance to machine operating instructions and procedure.

Supervising contract workers under his charge by demonstrating good leadership and teamwork especially in safety, quality, delivery and 5S.

Recoveries of slop oil/pigged products from production line through the use of recoverable oils (ROG) tanks.

Providing data on daily production output, product quality, production wastage and production line efficiency on time.

To report all failures and malfunctions to PE and to related person (Example: Maintenance Technician) on time. When necessary, he is required to assist in process improvement or minor maintenance works for the line under his charge.

Ensure all operating tank valves and machines are properly shut/switch off at the end of daily production.

Maintain a high standard of plant housekeeping through a daily housekeeping program.

To assist in monthly/year-end stock take.

Understand and be proficient with modular concept used in the manufacturing operations involving blending, oil transfer and filling.

HSSE Accountabilities

Align with all BP’s HSSE policies and procedures including wearing of personal protective equipment; accident, injury, incident and near miss reporting; and the accurate use of equipment

Follow all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE manager

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Passionate about safety, quality, cost and Kaizen

Possess good communication and inter-personal skills

Analytical, logical and coherent in approach

Team working - Supportive of team members; demonstrates positive approach to building team spirit; adaptable and flexible in approach.

Able to work independently with minimal supervision

Adhere to the Code of Conduct and the laws and regulations

Follow and uphold the rules and standards of BP and hold others to account for doing the same thing

Experience & Expertise

Diploma in any field or equivalent.

At least 3 years working experience, especially from a large manufacturing background.

Basic communication, leadership and management skills.

Knowledge in computer especially spreadsheets is an added advantage.

Knowledge in ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

Basic 5S, Kaizen and Continuous Improvement knowledge.

Good problem solving skills.

Willing to work on shift hours



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.