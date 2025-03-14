Production Operator I

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The role manages filling lines in the plant whereby the primary roles are carrying out oil transferring, filling and packing with good quality and right quantities as per required, complied with safety requirement.

Key Responsibilities:

Improve filling lines efficiency (OEE) and productivity by constant monitoring of line output and constantly apply his operational skills to achieve the target given.

Perform oil transferring and pigging operations for finished products from blending/transfer tank to another before commencing to filling operations in accordance to procedure.

Carry out necessary checks on drums, empties, and cartons before commencing of filling process

Carry out online quality checks in accordance to ISO 9001& TS16949 procedure, GLT, Q-standard and work instruction.

Handle all machines with care in accordance to machine operating instructions and procedure.

Supervising contract workers under his charge by demonstrating good leadership and teamwork especially in safety, quality, delivery and 5S.

Recoveries of slop oil/pigged products from production line through the use of recoverable oils (ROG) tanks.

Providing data on daily production output, product quality, production wastage and production line efficiency on time.

To report all failures and malfunctions to PE and to related person (Example: Maintenance Technician) on time. When necessary, he is required to assist in process improvement or minor maintenance works for the line under his charge.

Ensure all operating tank valves and machines are properly shut/switch off at the end of daily production.

Maintain a high standard of plant housekeeping through a daily housekeeping program.

To assist in monthly/year-end stock take.

Understand and be proficient with modular concept used in the manufacturing operations involving blending, oil transfer and filling.

Key Requirements:

Diploma in any field or equivalent.

At least 3 years working experience, especially from a large manufacturing background.

Basic communication, leadership and management skills.

Knowledge in computer especially spreadsheets is an added advantage.

Knowledge in ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

Basic 5S, Kaizen and Continuous Improvement knowledge.

Good problem solving skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.