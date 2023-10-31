Production Operator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade NResponsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Also, prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

Manage overall blending process whereby the primary roles are operating hybrid blending system (Batch Blending , Simultaneous Metered Blending or In-Line Blending), inclusive of raw material receiving and storing in RM tanks, preparation using Drum Oven and Drum Decanting Units (DDU), tanks preparation, blending process via Emerson Delta V System and lab testing according to the work order and Blending Instruction (BI) with good quality and right quantities as per required, complied with safety requirement and support production executive & supervisor in managing blending operation.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure blending/oil transfer operations are carried out accurately in accordance with company procedure by monitoring the complete blending /oil transfer process.

Meet blending / oil transfer schedule by close liaison with Production advisor and blending supervisor on blending planning and scheduling.

Closely working with other stakeholders such as QC advisor, Production Advisor, Production Planner, Maintenance Advisors and RM team in operating the blending system without flaws.

Reception of all base oil and additives for blending in accordance with ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 procedures.

Ensuring high accuracy is maintained in the dispensing of raw materials during blending operation with emphasis on the avoidance of product contamination and spillage.

Blend samples are being taken for laboratory testing through a proper sampling method including proper use of sample containers and apparatus.

Supervises the internal condition of blending tanks is empty before each blend/oil transfer to avoid product contamination and prevent tank overflow.

To maintain cleanliness and tidiness of whole blending/oil transfer area including pump, tanks, base oil, and additives storage area.

To ensure physical stock figure from blending tank tally with transfer tank capacity to avoid spillage.

To liaise with Maintenance Technician to ensure all blending equipment are properly maintained.

Supervise blending facility with safety, quality and reliability in mind.

Operate Emerson Delta V system to blend the required formulation.

Operate Drum Oven for additives drums heating via local control panel.

Operate Drum Decanting Unit (DDU) to decant additive drums via Human Machine Interface (HMI).

General understanding of automation & graphical interface to create blending recipe and correction recipe.

Good understanding of the valves line-up for additives transferring to ILB.

Understanding of MSDS and the required blending sequence as per blending instruction.

Undertakes the role of a line operator, responsible for bulk filling activities (ISO, Tanker, Flexi bag) in the form of direct filling when required.

Maintain good housekeeping and 5S of the blending areas.

Requirements:

SPM or equivalent.

At least 5 years working experience in Blending operation (Manual & Automated).

Basic communication, leadership and management skills.

Knowledge in computer especially digital automation system (Operator Interface), spreadsheets are an added advantage.

Knowledge in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF 16949

Supervisory skill.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.