Production Petrophysicist - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

About the role:

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers quality, impactful, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses. As a bp TSI production Petrophysicist you will support prioritized cased hole data acquisition, base management and low carbon opportunities across bp’s global portfolio. Communication of subsurface uncertainty and risk, and the ability to integrate deeply with other disciplines, will be key to your success.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

Advanced Degree (MA, MSc or PhD) in geology, geophysics, reservoir engineering or relevant science-based educational curriculum.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

At least 5 years of experience as a Petrophysicist in an integrated oil and gas company, or with a service provider.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience in the planning, execution and interpretation of cased hole logs including production logging (both conventional and high angle), reservoir saturation logging (with a focus on pulsed neutron logging), pipe inspection, leak detection and cement evaluation.

The ability to QA/QC cased hole logging datasets and service provider interpretational products.

A good understanding of reservoir description petrophysics is key to the integration of cased hole data with reservoir understanding.

The ability to handle basic reservoir and well surveillance datasets.

Integration of production petrophysics products with well and reservoir models.

Comfortable working with large datasets and taking a pragmatic approach to analysis.

Familiarity with both the latest wireline and vintage cased hole logging tools.

Highly proficient in a well log interpretation package, ideally Techlog.

Self-motivated, analytical and resourceful, with a strong ability and desire to collaborate and integrate across disciplines. Strong communication and presentation skills.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience using production log interpretation software, ideally Plato by ISP

Experience using multi-finger caliper processing software, ideally MIPS by Ev-Epidote

Experience with DFO (distributed fibre optic) measurements flow dynamic and well integrity surveillance.

Experience in Petroleum engineers and well interventions.

Spotfire / PowerBI-style data visualization.

Computer programming (ideally in Python) including statistical methods, machine learning and data analytics.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geology Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS. Technical coaching and assurance will be provided by the Eastern Hemisphere Regions Petrophysics Discipline Leader, based in the United Kingdom.

You will work in Pune, India, but will be remotely deployed into an integrated production team consisting of 5-10 inter-disciplinary technical members based in multiple locations. You will become part of bp’s supportive global Petrophysics Community, with access to Communities of Practice, technical specialists and subject matter experts to help you develop your technical skills.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Completions petrophysics, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir geomechanics, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Supplier Relationship Management, Well integrity petrophysics, Well interventions petrophysics, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.