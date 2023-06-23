Production (Pigging) Technician

Job summary

We are looking for the Pigging technician who will be responsible for the safe execution of the Pipeline Pigging operation, involving launching and receiving of pigs, pig maintenance and disposal of hazardous waste. We expect the Pigging technician, at every stage of operation and maintenance program, to ensure all systems operate safely, efficiently and reliably as well as make sure emergency systems are in active and ready state. There is also expectation to work outside of normal working hours to meet pigging schedule. Job location will be WREP pump station PS-05 (Ujar region) or PS-08 (Shamkir region), with potential move to another similar station (PS-08) located in Shamkir or (PS-05) located in Ujar (if there is a requirement). We are looking for the candidates who are based in Ganja, Shamkir, Samukh, Yevlakh, Agdash or Ujar regions. This is site based position with standard office (5/2) working hours schedule.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Perform Pigging operations with indirect supervision including equipment preparation and proper notification of all pigging related activities

Perform Integrity and pre start checks, valve line ups, and ensure shutdown features are active

Verify the suite procedure had been followed for pipeline and pigging operation

Verify all safety systems and procedures are in compliance

Contribute to effective implementation of HSSE policy, and health, safety security environment and social management systems

Be aware of the potential significant environmental and social aspects and impacts of the operation were

Ability to look ( and be able to demonstrate ways to reduce HS risks, and environmental social, security impact of the job and initiate improvements

Perform maintenance of pigging related equipment within competence

Ensure appropriate safety equipment is available and maintained at pigging facilities

When not pigging, perform all operations duties as directed by Site Authority or his delegate

Ensure anu modification to plan operation are subject to management of change process before implementation

Ensure Personal mental risk assessment and where necessary, forma level 1 or 2 risk assessments and toolbox talks to be conducted prior to any tasks

Relevant statutory duties include, incident reporting, waste management and station housekeeping

Manage safety assurances: Perform safety, Pipeline integrity audits and Safety preservations

Perform maintenance communication with line manager and operations team permanently

Support oil spills, respond team when required

Maintain accurate logs, report, handover report of all pipeline an pigging activities, ensure reports are filled and communicated to report line, Follow all daily and weekly checks

Collect samples when required

Promptly report any spills to control room technician

Handle chemicals and hazardous material with care and in accordance with the instruction received though training tool box talks, task based risk assessment etc.

Drive company owned vehicle (as self-driver) to support day to day activity and when required

About you:

You will have technical degree or equivalent operational experience

It will be essential to have following experience and skills:

Previous similar plant and process experience

Awareness of pipeline facility risk assessment

Fluency in Azerbaijani language and good level of English language

It will be a preference if you have:

Work experience in CoW

Detailed knowledge and understanding of the UP CoW procedure

Ability to read and understand PFD, P&IDs, Cause and Effects, fire and gas drawings

Driver license



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Pigging Operations, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Assessments, Risk Management, Risk Management Assessment, Risk Management Process



Legal Disclaimer:

