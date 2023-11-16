Production Planning Coordinator

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Plans weekly blending and filling productions based on the weekly plan received from Supply Planning Department. According to weekly production plan, organise blending and mammoth tanks production operations and manage arrangements of product-based customer order prioritisation and also define and organise production related overtimes and second shift determination If necessary.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Job Description:

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Scheduling of blending and filling production orders based on the weekly plan developed by Supply Planning Dept. into weekdays.

Act as a main interface between supply planning and production functions

Scheduling of blending and filling productions orders based on the weekly plan developed by Supply Planning Dept.

Act as a main interface between supply planning and production functions and aligns proper information flow between the two functions.

Work closely with Material Supply & Planning, Supply Planning and Operations teams to ensure the related KPIs are in line with Plant & Supply Chain targets.

Actively participates on both internal & external audits.

Align with all BP HSSE rules & regulations and acts as a “Safety Leader”.

Support the idea of “Safety Leadership” as being a “lead by example” leader.

Participate and actively takes lead based on Emergency Plans and trainings on BP Gemlik Emergency Response Plans.

Prepare and generates Blending and/or Filling Orders for daily production.

Work closely with quality team for releasing of blending orders.

Actively participate in Plant’s Continuous Improvement Projects which have significant affect like improving Blending & Filling %OEEs, reduction in flush oils, re-alignment of storage to use existing storage capacity efficiently, etc.

May become a Loading Master during vessel discharging after completion of required trainings.

Being an active member of Operations Team, Coordinator should be able to deputize Operations Team Leader/Operations Manager and be able to Lead the team when and as necessary.

Handles production arrangements in line with CCM (Cross Contamination Matrix) and also provide usage of clean flush oil for next production in order to reduce slop amounts.

Run works closely with Logistics teams to coordinate decanting operations and organise bulk loading activities.

Coordinator is the main interface between European Cluster SAP Team and manufacturing functions and aligns proper information flow between the two functions.

Work with Engineering team related to Investment projects & Maintenance Activities and also CI projects provide alignment of production plans & investments project plans.

Ensure preparations between Engineering team and Supply Planning team in order to provide soft transition of investment project commissioning and also stock build-up activities If vital.

Prepare and periodically review EBQ (Economic Batch Quantity) numbers for all production and filling sides in accordance with annual demand volume

Prepare and periodically review Costing Lot Size for production and filling sides with Finance Team to apply SAP system.

Manage (create and update) SAP Master Data activities such as PVs (Production Versions) creation for new product implementation projects.

Experience and other Essential skills:

University Degree from an Engineering Department (preferably Industrial Engineering)

Very good interpersonal and communication skills

Minimum 3 to 5 years of experience in a similar position in a manufacturing environment

Good command in English both spoken and written

Very good leadership skills

Very good level of experience of SAP

Very good user in all MS Office applications



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.