Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Production Planning Superintendent manages a team of up to six direct reports, responsible for planning and executing the refinery’s near-term operational plans. This position is the key interface at the practitioner level between Supply, Technical and Operations teams and must provide effective communication and guidance to both the refinery and supply organizations while fostering trust and teamwork across the interface. This role leads the commercial optimization of refinery operations within defined operating envelopes and operating periods.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Leads process for setting short term campaign planning targets (unit feed rates, cut points, intermediate stream routings, etc). Articulates operational, calcined coke and product quality constraints and works with Commercial Optimization Engineers and others to overcome them.

Owns refinery approval to process a specific crude/feedstock or feedstock slate or to produce a specific product slate, ensuring that all operating parameters are maintained within defined operating envelopes.

Lead production planning team activities including scheduling of product blends and shipments and crude receipts and processing campaigns. In this capacity, they provide oversight, coaching and mentoring for the Crude Planner, Gasoline & NGL Planner, Distillate Planner, Crude & Coke Planner, Outmonth Product Scheduler and the In-month Asset Economist roles.

Ensures that all campaign plans in both the Supply and Production space are consistent with one another. They also ensure that both the out-month and the in-month plan consider both feedstocks and products optimization.

Works with TAR planning and Supply organizations to develop inventory plans for TARs.

Provides input into monthly performance management process and RAID, ensuring that this activity drives continuous improvement.

Supports Trading & Shipping to maximize BP group value by providing refinery input on strategic fuel contracts.

Collaborates on weekly refinery incremental economic analysis.

Works with Commercial Optimization Engineering team to assure tools accurately model refinery capability and are continuously improving.

Essential Education and Experience:

7 years of refinery process engineering experience or refinery operations experience or supply and optimization experience

Demonstrated ability to work independently and as a team with strong impact and influencing skills with a track record of success

Strong analytical, tactical and strategic thinking skills with a bias towards action.

Self-Starter with strong work ethic, and great time management and communication skills

Must be able to deal with ambiguous situations, quickly set and communicate direction to resolve issues

Demonstrated ability to quickly make good decisions when working multiple priorities simultaneously

Bachelor of Science in Engineering.

Desirable Criteria:

Deep understanding of refinery processes, Linear Programs and refinery logistics

Experience with Refinery Product or Crude scheduling

Awareness of the crude/feedstock/product supply chain

How much do we pay (Base) $ $134,000 -250,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analysis and modelling, Analytical Thinking, Asset operations management, Asset planning and optimization, Channel of trade management, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Commercial performance, Communication, Continuous Learning, Contract Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Digital fluency, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Maintenance general, Market Trends, Negotiating, Operations General, Product Quality Management, Receiving Feedback, Reliability general, Risk Management {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.