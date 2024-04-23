Production Reporting Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Production Reporting Tech is accountable for validating daily operational meter data, ensuring systems have captured accurately, and allocations are occurring by design for the Permian. The position will report to Production Operations and be the direct support for field operations, automation, measurement, and engineering. The individual will require a strong interface with the Central reporting functions and work with the Hydrocarbon Allocation Management (HAM) group – Production Accounting and Reporting. There is an element of Project Management to ensure various corrections are being actioned by support functions.

Key responsibilities include managing well testing, validating data entry into the corporate accounting system, reconciliation of data quality and integrity issues, and reporting of key process outputs and measures. Review of well status changes and month close allocations will be a regular responsibility. The delivery of Hydrocarbon Management to the required standards in line with applicable commercial agreements and regulations, is a critical component of generating and protecting value for BPX. BPX is accountable for delivery where we are the Operator and assuring (auditing) delivery where we are an OBO owner of a JV operated by another entity. The Production Reporting Tech may additionally work compliance towards Regulatory requirements, Commercial Agreements, BP Group Reporting Standards, Segment Standards, and Finance.

Key Responsibilities:

Production Reporting

Own Permian Production Reporting and Allocation accuracy for Operations.

Integrate with daily operations to help manage well status changes for reporting purposes.

Requires well/meter data capture from Operations and other sources.

Manage well testing cadence and variances

Manage daily validation and approval of production data into the corporate volume accounting system, including the resolution of inaccurate/incomplete data.

Manage the necessary Teams to input production data into the system including the resolution of all upload errors.

Review month close allocations versus in month allocations to update allocation factors

Interface with the necessary functions to allocate the production data within the system including the resolution of all theoretical and allocation errors.

Verify and ensure the accuracy of all production reporting for the asset that may include the creation of requested reports on a weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

Own and drive linkage within BPX Functions.

Ensure compliance with BP group reporting standards

Ensure compliance with regulatory and commercial agreement standards.

Stakeholder Management and Reporting

Work with regulatory team to support operations staff in meeting all state and federal reporting requirements

Ensure delivery of accurate and timely production reporting and hydrocarbon accounting reports in accordance with statutory and commercial requirements and operational requirements.

Lead/Integrate relationships across the functions (Operations, Measurement, Midstream commercial, Accounting).

Manage external relationships with key contacts.

Optimization and Risk

Manage the production reporting risks.

Create / drive production and cash generative options.

Provide support to resolve crude oil claims (quality and quantity).

Essential Education

At least 3 years of Industry Experience in Production Reporting

Degree or Professional Certification Recommended

Salary

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $93,000 - $123,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



