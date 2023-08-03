Production Scheduler

Grade I Responsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering a coordinated execution schedule, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Ensure safe handling & storage of packaging in accordance to the HSSE requirements and as per BP Quality Standard.

Responsible to supervise and track production vs. plan daily to ensure Customer Fulfillment receive their orders on time and in full, hence eliminating stock out and customer complains.

Responsible to build and maintain the Master Production Schedule (MPS) for all 11 filling lines, 26 blending tanks and 28 transfer tanks including at 3rd party manufacturer.

Accountable for efficiency of Filling Process whereby Filling must be planned in accordance to the Cross Contamination Matrix (CCM) to prevent contamination and increase productivity and less generation of flushing oil due to change over.

Accountable for efficiency of Filling Process whereby filling lines must be planned according to its Brand (BP & CASTROL), Pack Type and Pack Size. This must be done to reduce changeovers and increase productivity.

Responsible to implement the monthly production plan daily by issuing blending/ filling instructions. This must be performed in an efficient manner thru accurate scheduling of blending/ transfer tanks and filling lines.

Responsible to resolve overall capacity planning of the plant. Incumbent must plan for outsourcing of filling if required.

Responsible on packaging replenishment to ensure no hiccup to filling operation.

Ensure that issued blending Instructions (BI) has sufficient raw materials and filling instructions (FI) has sufficient packaging supply.

Accountable for the housekeeping and safe storage and operation of empty packaging.

Responsible on ensuring accurate record for purchased of packaging which include transaction for Schedule C reporting (sales tax exemption facilities).

Responsible on ensuring closing action items on related audits which related to production planning and packaging area (i.e. HSSE & Quality)

Maintain and support JD Edwards system in a manufacturing environment

Provide manufacturing management information support

Understanding of ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & TS16949 standards.

Proactive in terms of getting involvement of his subordinates to increase the efficiency of the operation well as the safety aspect of daily operations.