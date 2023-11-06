Production Supervisor-FG & Dispatch

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.



Job Description:

Role Summary For leading and managing daily operation of Filling team. To carry out the filling and finish goods work following the instruction and supervision for the making process base on HSSE, ISO 9000 &ISO 14000 TS16949 procedures to ensure the good quality of products produced and maintain high HSSE value. To ensure the HSSE compliance and continuous improvement, statistics and analyse related KPIs, e.g. OEE, Volume per FTE etc, and also lead team to complete the production plan timely, improve the team’s efficiency. Support the team to launch the new product. Follow the Minimum Quality Standard & QA Menu to ensure 100% implementation of working instruction. Follow up the logistic management system to ensure Beacon system running smoothly.Key Accountabilities: Ensure that bp Group’s HSSE polices and regulations are followed during operation at all the times, fully meet with BP/HSSE objectives and implement OMS requirement.Ensure Filling team’s operation to be in line with SOP/WI; make sure all team members’ operation is well controlled in accordance with the procedures developed. Ensure that Filling plan/schedule are followed and fulfilled; Help technician and operator development, lead as needed. Make sure technicians and operators can get adequate professional guidance and skills from the incumbent.Continue improving the Filling process to seek higher productivity and minimize the operating costs.Ensure all the expenses happened in team is well managed and met the budget plan. Ensure 5S implementation in Filling area Do failure root cause analysis and take corrective actions and share lessons learnCoordinate the finish goods delivery with several team, including TC planning，，, 3rd Party and Receiving.Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Chemical, Petroleum or Mechanical Engineering is preferred At least 5 years working experience in plant operation environment, 2 years production management experience. Basic PC skills (word processing & spread sheets). Fluent English and Chinese Working knowledge of computers, both hardware and software General familiarity with business management software



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:



Skills:

Activity Coordination, Dispatching, HSSE



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.