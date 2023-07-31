Job summary

Grade I Production Supervisor is to manage, supervise and assure that the raw material warehouse, blending, and filling activities are performed in a safe, effective, and quality manner and in compliance with related regulatory requirements, company Health Safety Environment Quality (HSEQ) policy, and are documented processes as procedures, work instructions, ect.. The PS is to lead and / or coordinate the continuous improvement process for the plant to support OCC initiatives and projects; whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.

Ensure that packaging materials receipt inspection, filling activities are carried out in compliance with corporate HSEQ expectations, policy, standards, meeting requirements of Integrated Management Systems: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and bp OMS;

Ensure compliance of all the IM procedures and work instructions in normal and non-normative operations and high-risk activities such as base oil receipt and pigging activities.

Proactively pursue HSSE activities such as FSC, SOC, Near miss reporting, Safety Leadership Program, 5S.

Prepare or review, train and make relevant IMS/OMS procedures, work instructions available.

Support / participate the internal audits at the plant;

Propose and mobilize filling manning to effectively implement production schedules, delivering the FTPR and productivity targets;

Carry out the new packaging material testing activities.

Conduct safety audit the implementation of procedures, work instructions and check lists to prevent non compliances.

Record and prepare related reports;

Together with the filling foremen, take turns supervising that 2nd shift or extended shift or overtime production (if need be);

Organize packaging material receipt inspection and contribute packaging QA and improvement;

Manage staff performance and conduct their performance evaluation.

Perform all legal compliance tasks assigned such as ones in procedures, work instructions or the 1 -PRC09-F01.

Lead and / or coordinate the continuous improvement process for the plant to support OCC initiatives and projects.

Back up Production Manager and other supervisory staff when required.

Carry out any other relevant duties as directed and assigned; help production Manager in training safety measure and instruct working safety for new staff good using; manage for PPE, safety equipment and first–aids materials.

Supervise and check the compliance to law requirements in Filling site such as “Ready use Filled Pack”

In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure timely completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan, document all comments in eVerify and ensure appropriate actions to address findings are assigned, documented, and monitored to closure as per the procedure.

Maintain awareness of the Product Stewardship and Product Compliance processes, responsibilities and accountabilities which impact or involve my immediate team and my broader business function

University Degree

Minimum 5-years experience in production field and relevant operation management / supervisory experience.

Good knowledge of HSEQ.

Strong knowledge of operations management methodology, strong knowledge and experience in CI is an advantage.

Fair command of English & Computer skills

Strong interpersonal skills and teamwork skill

Good time management skill with ability to organise and prioritise workload and allocation of resource

Mandatory requirements: induction training before starting a new job; annually trained and certified the General Safety training, firefighting training by authorized organization.



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



