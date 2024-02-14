Production Supervisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Lead the Production team in driving the site safety culture by embedding Frontline Safety Toolkit (SLP, LSR and PSF) to manage process and personal safety. [Inclusive: Alarm Management, ORBC (logsheet), Quality Safety Input, Locked Valve Management, Leak and Seep, ORA Controls implementation and Safety Meeting]

Responsible for rigorous operating discipline (3Fs) by installation Production team against procedures and understand any gaps through risk based self verification (Comment: procedure inclusive of SOPs, Control of Work, Work Management and Activity Integration).

Lead and supervise the production team to monitor plant/equipment performance including safely maximise daily production against agreed plans including driving understanding of production losses and actively participating in the area vulnerability process. [Lead discussion with CRT and PMS Squad to identify gaps and suggest improvement to PTL)

Inputs to development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively managed.

Provide support PTL for operations input into the area integrated schedule with regards to onsite plant preparation.

Responsible to support planning process, review plan for compliance with eCoW gate criteria, including operations enabling work for other sub-function scopes [Prepare CoW readiness requirements for 2 week gate criteria - IDP and SORA]

Provide input for effective operational risk identification and ensuring implementation and assurance of prevention and mitigation controls. [Defect and Vulnerability Reporting through SAP and Shift Report]

Manages and coaches a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including technical competency. Identifies capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place accountable for development of the site Production Team organisational competence and capability (technician pool) to safely execute approved activity plans utilising existing tools e.g. CMAS, eCoW training and assessment etc)

Lead Production Field team to support CI culture and in identifying CI opportunities and by participating in root cause failure investigations as required.

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS :



Extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations

Experience in leading team with particular emphasis on safety and performance management



Skills: Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



