Job summary

BP AGT is looking for Production Support Manager (PSM) to join the team. In this role, you will be leading the unit to achieve its safety, risk, and business goals. You will be required to manage unit performance, using key performance indicators (e.g., production, cost, reliability, safety, efficiency). You will foster excellence in the unity delivery through effective prioritization of initiatives and removal of impediments and will develop and implement Agile best practice within the areas.

If you join our team, you will have the following responsibilities:

Responsible for integrating Area Production visions, missions, priorities and OKRs into a regional wide set of priorities.

Accountable for identifying and delivering region wide production activities where economies of scale could be realized Including squads focused on 3rd party maintenance execution, integrity management, reliability improvement and subsea support.

Responsible for allocated budget as per QBR process.

Responsible for the scheduling and delivery of PSU activities into an area under the accountability of the APM in safe, cost efficient and timely manner.

Accountable for managing the interface with bp Solutions and integrating their activities into the regional program.

Accountable for decision process of ‘new squad stand up’ in PSU or transitioning of activity from PDU to PSU

Own and steward an integrated region backlog for intermittent activity.

Support delivery of other units in services of the ADP

In this role, we have the following requirements: