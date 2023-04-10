BP AGT is looking for Production Support Manager (PSM) to join the team. In this role, you will be leading the unit to achieve its safety, risk, and business goals. You will be required to manage unit performance, using key performance indicators (e.g., production, cost, reliability, safety, efficiency). You will foster excellence in the unity delivery through effective prioritization of initiatives and removal of impediments and will develop and implement Agile best practice within the areas.
If you join our team, you will have the following responsibilities: