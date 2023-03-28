Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Production Systems Engineer

Production Systems Engineer

Production Systems Engineer

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140999BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bpx is looking to add a highly motivated, self-starting production and systems engineer looking to tackle some of the most complex and exciting problems facing bp’s North American onshore operations. This role will require leveraging, compiling, and analyzing different data sets to generate in-house solutions and/or influence market solutions to improve production operations safety and production performance through optimization and new technologies. The individual will need to bring a creative mindset to challenge existing ways of working and how data is utilized to create systems and standards used by the business.

Key Accountabilities

  • Collaborate with the operations teams to identify widespread issues and build data-centric solutions
  • Create reporting tools that drive actions from insights
  • Analyze how the business works across various assets to support enterprise standards and workflows
  • Utilize best practices when it comes to continuous improvement/continuous development for technical solutions
  • Work with production operations and the IT organization as a product owner to provide full life cycle support for in-house solutions
Technical Skills
  • Background in data visualization, preferably PowerBI
  • Strong SQL skills for querying and data architecture
  • Strong skills in a language such as Python and data manipulation packages like pandas
  • Ability to write high-quality, efficient, maintainable, testable code
  • Experience with version control systems, preferably Git
  • Familiarity with cloud computing, preferably Azure or AWS
  • Bachelor’s degree in engineering, mathematics, economics, computer science or another quantitative discipline
Preferred soft skills
  • Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise and accurate manner across an entire organization, ranging from upper management to field personnel. Able to communicate purpose and usage of difficult mathematical concepts and algorithms for a wide audience so that they can understand.
  • Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering and mathematical ideas.
  • Empathetic and customer-focused when crafting products: Effective listener who builds products that solves customers’ problems, generates business value, and improves user experience.
  • Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended data-related problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy. Possess grit to effectively clean data sets to perform analysis and predictive analytics work.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,080-$181,486
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

