Production Systems Engineering Team Lead

We are seeking a highly skilled and innovative Team Lead to manage and guide a team of production and systems engineers focused on driving data-centric solutions within bp’s North American onshore operations. The successful candidate will be responsible for mentoring and managing a team of experts who collaborate with operations teams to optimize production performance, enhance safety, and implement advanced technological solutions. This role requires strong leadership, technical expertise, and the ability to translate complex data-driven insights into impactful business strategies.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and mentor a team of production and systems engineers in designing and implementing data-driven solutions aimed at improving production operations, safety, and performance.
Facilitate collaboration between operations, IT, and other business units to identify issues, set priorities, and develop comprehensive technical solutions.
Oversee the creation and deployment of reporting tools that transform insights into actionable recommendations and measurable improvements.
Ensure alignment with enterprise standards, workflows, and continuous improvement best practices across multiple assets.
Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and technical teams, providing full life cycle support for in-house software solutions.
Promote a culture of innovation, encouraging the team to challenge conventional approaches and explore new technologies for enhancing operational efficiency.
Technical Leadership and Skills:
Proven experience in data visualization using tools such as PowerBI, Tableau, or Spotfire.
Strong background in data analytics with proficiency in Python, SQL, and cloud computing platforms like Azure or AWS.
Ability to manage the development of high-quality, efficient, and maintainable code.
Demonstrated experience in product ownership or leadership roles within engineering, data science, or software development.
Preferred Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in engineering, mathematics, economics, computer science, or a related quantitative field.
Prior experience managing or leading cross-functional technical teams.
Track record of driving operational excellence through data-centric solutions and innovative thinking.
Soft Skills:
Strategic Communicator: Ability to clearly and effectively convey complex technical concepts to diverse audiences, from upper management to field personnel.
Visionary Leadership: Passion for continuous learning and fostering a growth mindset within the team, encouraging the exploration of new technologies and methodologies.
Empathy and Customer Focus: Strong listener who values user experience, ensuring that solutions address customer needs and deliver measurable business value.
Problem-Solving Resilience: Tenacity in handling open-ended challenges, with a focus on transforming data into actionable insights through rigorous analysis and clean data practices.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $189,000 - $245,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.