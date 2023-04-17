Production TL

Job summary

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities. So many oil and gas field operations are old school… want to change that? You will help us build a new operating model by leading an elite team of field operation professionals and contractors to eliminate repeat well site failures, automate daily work flows, and beat safety, production and cost targets. You will utilize advanced automated tools to lead daily control of work, production & deferral dispatch, root cause failure analysis and will lead OPEX projects such as artificial lift installations, compressor installations, well site repairs. You will develop creative solutions to old problems and will collaborate with software developers to improve existing technology and invent new tools and hardware. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to reducing cost of failures, deferment, and LOE, while managing HSE risks and hazards from the business. If you can’t eliminate the work, you will develop and improve Standard Operating Procedures and checklists for common well site activities. You will optimize current work processes, train employees and third-party contractors, and ensure field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently. Want to disrupt the upstream oil and gas industry? Let’s talk.

Key Accountabilities:

The PTL role is demanding and challenging and therefore requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to Eagle Ford operations

Responsible for development of safety culture of Production Team by personal behaviors, standards, verifications & coaching

Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Costs priorities across the business. Use data to look for trends, explain causes, and consider solutions to issues.

Actively seek creative solutions & best practices from multiple sources - internal and external - and apply learnings to our business.

Ensure delivery of the production / project component of the asset business plan

Provide day to day leadership to field and production activities

Ensure compliance with mechanical integrity requirements, i.e. SCE (safety critical) inspections

Serve as a member of the Extended Operations Leadership Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required

Monitor and ensure competency of Production Team

Prioritize & plan projects implementation to maximize benefit to the operation

Manage procurement and delivery of tools, spares and materials for effective implementation of projects.

Actively seek and share work practices to improve performance of the team and business

Deliver business objectives in alignment with BP policies, procedures and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS)

Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance

Demonstrated success in leading organizations

Demonstrated ability to problem solve

Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value

Overcome obstacles with an intense desire to succeed

Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives

Take responsibility and ownership of business performance

Share knowledge and work together for the good of the business

Keep commitments, listen to others and authentically support change

Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $111,000 - $163,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.