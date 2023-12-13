Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



We are seeking a highly-motivated, mechanically inclined Production Team Lead with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The Production Team Lead will lead a skilled team of field operation professionals and contractors to eliminate repeat well site failures, automate daily work flows, and beat safety, production and cost targets. You will utilize advanced automated tools to lead daily control of work, production & deferral dispatch, root cause failure analysis and will lead OPEX projects such as artificial lift installations and well site repairs. You will develop creative solutions to old problems and will collaborate with software developers to improve existing technology and invent new tools and hardware. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to reducing the cost of failures, deferment, and LOE, while managing HSE risks and hazards in the business. You will develop and improve Standard Operating Procedures and checklists for common well site activities to support work efficiency and risk reduction. You will optimize current work processes, train employees, manage third-party contractors, and verify field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently.



The PTL role is demanding and challenging and therefore requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to Haynesville operations

Responsible for fostering the safety culture of the Production Team through personal behaviors, standards, verifications & coaching

Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Costs priorities across the business. Use data to look for trends, explain causes, and consider solutions to issues

Actively seek creative solutions & best practices from multiple sources - internal and external - and apply learnings to our business.

Ensure delivery of the production / project component of the asset business plan

Provide day to day leadership to field and production activities

Ensure compliance with mechanical integrity requirements, i.e. SCE (safety critical) inspections

Serve as a member of the Extended Operations Leadership Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required

Build and manage assigned spend and budgets

Monitor training needs and requirements and ensure competency of Production Team

Prioritize & plan project implementation to maximize benefit to the business

Manage procurement and delivery of tools, spares and materials for effective implementation of projects

Actively seek and share work practices to improve performance of the team and business unit

Deliver business objectives in alignment with bpx policies, procedures and expectations

Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance

Demonstrated success in leading teams

Demonstrated ability to problem solve

Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value

Overcome obstacles with an intense desire to succeed

Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives

Take responsibility and ownership of business performance

Share knowledge and work together for the good of the business

Keep commitments, listen to others and authentically support change

Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Minimum of 10 years in a production operations role with a high aptitude associated with technical troubleshooting and repair (lease operator, artificial lift specialist, optimizer, mechanical/chemical engineering support)



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $114,000 - $154,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



