Production Team Leader

Job summary

Lead an elite team of field operation professionals and contractors to eliminate repeat well site failures, automate daily work flows, and beat safety, production and cost targets. You will utilize advanced automated tools to lead daily control of work, production & deferral dispatch, root cause failure analysis and will lead OPEX projects such as artificial lift installations, compressor installations, well site repairs. You will develop creative solutions to old problems and will collaborate with software developers to improve existing technology and invent new tools and hardware. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to reducing cost of failures, deferment, and LOE, while managing HSE risks and hazards from the business. If you can’t eliminate the work, you will develop and improve Standard Operating Procedures and checklists for common well site activities. You will optimize current work processes, train employees and third-party contractors, and ensure field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently.

Key Accountabilities:

• The PTL role is demanding and challenging and therefore requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to Permian operations

• Responsible for development of safety culture of Production Team by personal behaviors, standards, verifications & coaching

• Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Costs priorities across the business. Use data to look for trends, explain causes, and consider solutions to issues.

• Actively seek creative solutions & best practices from multiple sources - internal and external - and apply learnings to our business.

• Ensure delivery of the production / project component of the asset business plan

• Provide day to day leadership to field and production activities

• Ensure compliance with mechanical integrity requirements, i.e. SCE (safety critical) inspections

• Serve as a member of the Extended Operations Leadership Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required

• Monitor and ensure competency of Production Team

• Prioritize & plan projects implementation to maximize benefit to the operation

• Manage procurement and delivery of tools, spares and materials for effective implementation of projects.

• Actively seek and share work practices to improve performance of the team and business

• Deliver business objectives in alignment with BP policies, procedures and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS)



Essential experience and job requirements:

• Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance

• Demonstrated success in leading organizations

• Demonstrated ability to problem solve

• Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value

• Overcome obstacles with an intense desire to succeed

• Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives

• Take responsibility and ownership of business performance

• Share knowledge and work together for the good of the business

• Keep commitments, listen to others and authentically support change

• Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Minimum of 10 years in a production operations role with a high aptitude associated with technical troubleshooting and repair ( lease operator, artificial lift specialist, optimizer, mechanical/chemical engineering support )