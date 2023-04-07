Production Team Leader

Job summary

The Production Team Lead is a S&ORA Critical role at bp. This role is responsible for the day-to-day direction and prioritization of the site production team for delivery of safe, reliable and compliant execution of the site operations activity plan and timely resolution of operational issues whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.



This position, is based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana.

Essential experience and job requirements:

At least 10 years of extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations

in oil and/or gas plant operations Previous supervisory position with particular emphasis on safety and performance management.

Full role appointment will require completion and gap closure of Safety Critical Role assessment.

Lead the Production team in driving the site safety culture to manage process and personal safety.

Responsible for rigorous operating discipline by installation Production team against procedures and understand any gaps through risk based self-verification.

Lead the Production team to safely maximize daily production against agreed plans including driving understanding of production losses and actively participating in the area vulnerability process.

Inputs to development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively managed.

Accountable for operations input into the area integrated schedule with regards to plant preparation schedule and site constraints.

Accountable for the operations work program delivery including operations enabling work for other sub-function scopes

Responsible for effective operational risk identification and ensuring implementation and assurance of prevention and mitigation controls.

Manages and coaches a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. Identifies capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place accountable for development of the site Production Team organizational competence and capability to safely execute approved activity plans utilizing existing tools e.g. CMAS, uCoW training and assessment etc)

High school diploma or equivalent. This position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire.