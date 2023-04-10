Production Team Leader

Job summary

Accountable for the day-to-day direction and prioritization of the site’s production team. Leads the delivery of safe, reliable, and compliant execution of the site operations activity plan and the timely resolution of operational issues.



*One of the requirements to access to our operating sites is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date in the role/transfer to the role. ““Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status by updating Workday prior your start date.

Our expectation is that all site-based employees and employees required to visit our bp operating sites will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health mentorship.*

Responsibilities:

Lead the Production team in driving the site safety culture to manage process and personal safety.

Responsible for rigorous operating discipline of production technicians against procedures and understand any gaps through risk-based self-verification. This includes procedures related to Standard Operating Procedures, Temporary Operating Procedures, Control of Work, Work Management (management of preventative & corrective type activities as well as site modifications) and Activity Integration (planning and execution of work).

Lead the Production team to safely improve daily production against agreed plans including driving understanding of production losses and actively participating in the area vulnerability process (vulnerabilities refer to defects which can result in unplanned production impacts to site).

Inputs to development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively handled.

Accountable for operations input into the area integrated schedule with regards to plant preparation schedule and site constraints.

Accountable for the operations work programme delivery including operations enabling work for other sub-function scopes. This includes management of site Control of Work Readiness to meet all applicable Activity Integration gate criteria (for example - permit to work readiness, development of isolation procedures).

Responsible for effective operational risk identification and ensuring implementation and assurance of prevention and mitigation controls.

Leads and coaches a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture.

Identifies capability gaps, puts gap closure plans in-place and performance manages gap closure plan (for self and for operations team).

Accountable for development of the site Production Team organisational competence and capability to safely execute approved activity plans utilising existing tools e.g. Competence Assurance programmes, Control of Work, etc.

Strong focus on safety (personal and process safety) in planning and execution, with skills in building and developing a safety culture at site.

The ability to prioritize work activities for oneself and the team based on risks and business performance.

Self-motivated behaviours and capability to actively energize and lead the production team by giving clear direction, constructive feedback, support to solve problems.

Capability to collaborate and foster strong networks across the organization, including remote-support personnel to drive efficiency of execution.

Meaningful experience in the oil and gas industry (at least 10 years).

Skills and capability to make swift tactical decisions based on risk (safety or production).

Ability to understand logistical resources and constraints, and support planning/response with this in mind.

Digital skills to effectively utilize and adapt to new systems and tools.

Extensive experience within an operational environment (at least 10 years).

A technical diploma or degree.

Experience in managing work at site as an Area Authority (or equivalent)

Owns and authentically participates in driving the site’s performance.

Demonstrated ability to problem solve.

Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value.

Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to delivery business objectives.

Take responsibility and ownership of business performance.

Strong interpersonal and communications skills.

Share knowledge and operates in a collaborative nature across the organisation.