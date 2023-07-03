This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting standardisation and consistency of operations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting standardisation and consistency of operations.



Job Description:

We are looking for a Production Team Leader, who will be a key part of the offshore leadership team reporting directly to the Offshore Installation Manager (OIM).

Please note this is a pooled recruitment campaign for a number of assets in the North Sea.

What you will deliver

In more detail, as a Production Team Leader, some of the key accountabilities will be to:

Ensure day to day direction and prioritization of the site production team for delivery of safe, reliable and compliant execution of the site operations activity plan. Timely resolution of operational issues whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations. Lead the Production team in driving the site safety culture to manage process and personal safety.

Be responsible for rigorous operating discipline by the installation Production team against procedures, and ensure any gaps are understood through risk based self verification (inclusive of SOPﾒs, Control of Work, Work Management and Activity Integration).

Lead the Production team to safely maximise daily production against agreed plans including driving understanding of production losses and actively participating in the area vulnerability process.

Be accountable for operations input into the area integrated schedule with regards to plant preparation schedule and site constraints.

Be responsible for effective operational risk identification and ensuring implementation and assurance of prevention and mitigation controls.

Manage and coach a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. Identify capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place accountable for development of the site Production Team organisational competence and capability to safely execute approved activity plans utilising existing tools e.g. CMAS, uCoW training and assessment, etc.).

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having suitable industrial or technical experience the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Strong experience operations and / or the energy industry

Proven track record in a supervisory position, with particular emphasis on safety and performance management

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.