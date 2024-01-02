Production Team Leader

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Production Team Lead is a S&ORA Critical role at bp. This role is responsible for the day-to-day direction and prioritization of the site production team for delivery of safe, reliable and compliant execution of the site operations activity plan and timely resolution of operational issues whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Lead the team in driving the site safety culture to manage process and personal safety.

Responsible for rigorous operating discipline by installation Production team against procedures and understand any gaps through risk based self-verification.

Maximize daily production against agreed plans including driving understanding of production losses and actively participating in the area vulnerability process.

Inputs to development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively managed.

Accountable for operations input into the area integrated schedule with regards to plant preparation schedule and site constraints.

Accountable for the operations work program delivery including operations enabling work for other sub-function scopes

Responsible for effective operational risk identification and ensuring implementation and assurance of prevention and mitigation controls.

Leads and coaches a team of direct reports , driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. Identifies capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place

Accountable for development of the site Production Team organizational competence and capability to safely implement approved activity plans using existing tools e.g. CMAS, uCoW training and assessment etc.)

Essential experience and job requirements:

At least 7 years of extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations

Full role appointment will require completion and gap closure of Safety Critical Role assessment.

The successful candidate will work on a rotational schedule

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.