Job summary

*Apply now! We will begin to review applications in the coming future and will reach out to selected candidates for next steps.



The Production Technician (PT) provides input to optimize production systems by managing process upsets & collects long-term performance data. Monitoring well performance, the PT recommends flow changes to optimize production volumes while performing trend analysis & ensuring documentation/procedures are current & accurate. The PT is accountable for optimizing & monitoring the process equipment through field operations or control room interface (DCS & PLC) systems for desired pressure, temperature, levels, & tracking efficiency.



Key Accountabilities

Management of operational priorities & maintaining integrity of the facilities & production optimization

Operate, supervise & adjust production & injection well fluid flow & pressures, fluid separation vessels, produced water handling facilities, crude oil to export & gas compression & the treatment & distribution equipment & process (inclusive of process support systems: instrument air, chemicals, heating & seawater)

Report potential process safety & operational optimization issues

Record and report all data relating to topside/subsea equipment, including defects

Supervise the preparation & status of isolations conducted & permits issued in compliance with CoW procedures.

Supervise & record all key operational parameters & report any anomalies, including subsea equipment, flow rates, chemical pumps, MeOH systems, vessels etc.

Support maintenance & testing of all subsea & topsides equipment, including wellheads, safety valves, vessel end devises, pig launchers, receivers, etc.

Participate in emergency response exercises

Monitor, reorder & track supply levels of production chemicals, critical spares & materials



Education

Minimum of High School Diploma or equivalent

Completion of a 2 - 4-year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft



Essential Requirements

3+ years' experience in petrochemical industry, manufacturing, at-sea (offshore) or military experience

Advanced knowledge of pumps, compressors, control systems, chemical & corrosion mitigation systems.

Knowledge of Bureau of Safety & Environmental Enforcement (BESSE) & USCG regulations & experience in working with their inspectors; or similar experience working with military auditors or regulators.

Experienced in simultaneous operations involving production & construction activities, or military experience in maintenance & operations.

Willingness & ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team.

Willingness & ability to work in small/confined places, as well as work on high platforms, walk on high elevation grating & walk up & down steps.

Willingness & ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment.

Comfortable riding in a helicopter or boat over Gulf of Mexico waters for extended periods & be transferred to/from a boat via personnel basket swung by a crane with or without reasonable accommodations

Knowledge of P&IDs, C&E Chart, Safety Flow Diagram, SafeChart, basic electrical safety

Must possess a TWIC Card



Other requirements

Willing to work 12 - hour shifts on rotation 14&14 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico

This position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire

The Production Technician (PT) provides input to optimize production systems by managing process upsets and collects long-term performance data. Monitoring well performance, the PT recommends flow changes to optimize production volumes while performing trend analysis and ensuring documentation/ procedures are current and accurate. The PT is primarily accountable for optimizing and monitoring the process equipment through field operations or control room interface (DCS & PLC) systems for desired pressure, temperature, levels, and tracking efficiency.



Key Accountabilities

Day to day management of operational priorities and maintaining integrity of the facilities and production optimization

Operate, supervise and adjust production and injection well fluid flow and pressures, fluid separation vessels, produced water handling facilities, crude oil to export and gas compression and the treatment and distribution equipment and process (inclusive of process support systems such as instrument air, chemicals, heating and seawater)

Report potential process safety and operational optimization issues to the appropriate level

Complete operation routines as defined by planned schedules and procedures

Ensure all data relating to topside/subsea equipment, including defects, is recorded and reported

Supervise the preparation and status of isolations conducted and permits issued in compliance with CoW procedures.

Supervise and record all key operational parameters and report any anomalies in a timely manner, with particular attention to subsea equipment, flow rates, chemical pumps, MeOH systems, vessels etc.

Support maintenance and participate in the testing of all subsea and topsides equipment as needed, such as wellheads, safety valves, vessel end devises, pig launchers, receivers, etc.

Participate in emergency response exercises

Ensure ad-hoc vendors & visitors adhere to safety standards through Control of Work procedures.

Monitor, reorder and track supply levels of production chemicals, critical spares and materials

Ensure shift and crew-change handovers are accurately recorded in the appropriate log and in compliance with the Guidance on Shift Handovers

Comply with Guidance on Certification, as required, for all maintenance work prior to operation

Provide Production input to projects and turnaround (TAR) preparation as required

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent

Completion of a 2 - 4-year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft

3 or more years' experience in petrochemical industry, manufacturing, or military experience; including at-sea (offshore) experience.

Advanced knowledge of pumps, compressors, control systems, chemical and corrosion mitigation systems.

Knowledge of Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BESSE) and USCG regulations and experience in working with their inspectors; or similar experience working with military auditors or regulators.

Experienced in simultaneous operations involving production and construction activities, or military experience in maintenance and operations.

The willingness and ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team.

The willingness and ability to work in small/confined places, as well as work on high platforms, walk on high elevation grating and walk up and down steps.

The willingness and ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment.

Acquire a TWIC Card

Comfortable riding in a helicopter or boat over Gulf of Mexico waters for extended periods and be transferred to/from a boat via personnel basket swung by a crane with or without reasonable accommodations

Knowledge of P&IDs, C&E Chart, Safety Flow Diagram, SafeChart, basic electrical safety