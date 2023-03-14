The Production Technician (PT) provides input to optimize production systems by managing process upsets and collects long-term performance data. Monitoring well performance, the PT recommends flow changes to optimize production volumes while performing trend analysis and ensuring documentation/ procedures are current and accurate. The PT is primarily accountable for optimizing and monitoring the process equipment through field operations or control room interface (DCS & PLC) systems for desired pressure, temperature, levels, and tracking efficiency.
Key Accountabilities