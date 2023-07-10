Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Production Technician

Production Technician

Production Technician

  • Location United States of America - Texas - George West
  • Travel required Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ065942
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

approved


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • The Production Technician role is demanding and challenging and therefore requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to Eagle Ford operations

  • Responsible for exhibiting a strong safety culture through personal behaviors, standards, verifications & peer example

  • Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Costs priorities across the business.  Use data to look for trends, explain causes, and consider solutions to issues. 

  • Actively seek creative solutions & best practices from multiple sources - internal and external - and apply learnings to our business.

  • Ensure delivery of the production / project component of the asset business plan

  • Provide day to day execution of  field and production activities

  • Operate in compliance with mechanical integrity requirements, i.e. SCE (safety critical) inspections

  • Serve as a member of the Operations Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required

  • Actively seek and share work practices to improve performance of the team and business

  • Deliver business objectives in alignment with BP policies, procedures and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS)


Essential experience and job requirements:

  • Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance

  • Demonstrated ability to problem solve

  • Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value

  • Overcome obstacles with an intense desire to succeed

  • Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives

  • Take responsibility and ownership of personal performance

  • Share knowledge and work together for the good of the business

  • Keep commitments, listen to others and authentically support change

  • Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development

  • Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $64,000 - 114,000


*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.


Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

