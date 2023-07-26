This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Production Technician provides input to optimize production systems by managing process upsets & collects long-term performance data. Monitoring well performance, the PT recommends flow changes to optimize production volumes while performing trend analysis & ensuring documentation / procedures are current & accurate. The PT is accountable for optimizing & monitoring the process equipment through field operations or control room interface systems for desired pressure, temperature, levels, & tracking efficiency.



Key Accountabilities Deliver safe, compliant, reliable operations ensuring that BP HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

Monitor and control equipment and process and ensure that facility operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to the site leadership any deviation.

Optimize plant and equipment performance and where options for plant optimisation exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and Production Support team s .

Safe and efficient execution of operating tasks. (Comment: Operations routines, SOPs, basics care etc.)

Comply with all process safety aspects of operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval. (Comment: Including SOPs, MOC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, leaks and seeps, handovers, etc.)

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. (Comment: Prepare and implement isolations, perform monitoring, integrity and pre start-up checks, process line-ups, reinstatement after maintenance, etc.)

Maintain an awareness of the site major risks and ongoing operational risks and informs site leadership of any emergent risks.

Identify CI opportunities and participate in root cause failure investigations as required .

Review work procedures as required ensuring accuracy of procedures used to operate plant and equipment.

Provide operations input to operations planning, projects and Campaign or Outage preparation as well as supporting vendors and visitors as required. Education Minimum of Technical Diploma or equivalent

Completion of a 2 - 4-year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft

Essential Requirements

3+ years' experience in petrochemical industry, manufacturing, or oil & gas (Upstream or Downstream) experience

Advanced knowledge of pumps, compressors, control systems, chemical & corrosion mitigation systems.

Experienced in simultaneous operations involving production & construction activities.

Willingness & ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team.

Willingness & ability to work in small/confined places, as well as work on high platforms, walk on high elevation grating & walk up & down steps.

Willingness & ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment.

Comfortable traveling in a helicopter or boat over T&T waters for extended periods & be transferred to/from a boat via personnel basket swung by a crane with or without reasonable accommodations

Knowledge of P&IDs, C&E Chart, Safety Flow Diagram, SafeChart , basic electrical safety

Other requirements Willing to work 12 - hour shifts on rotation. For our onshore based roles, there is a 7&7 rota and for our offshore roles, there is a 14&14 rota, in the East Coast of Trinidad & Tobago.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.