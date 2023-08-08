Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Reporting to a Production Supervisor, the Production Technician has an important part of early operations engagement on the Khazzan Project. The early focus of the role is to embed practical operating experience in the day-to-day operating practices of the Khazzan development. The Production Technician is critical to assuring the facility is operated in a safe and efficient manner. The Production Technician supports the development of staff to BP requirements. The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of establishing a new operating centre, which will aspire to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of BP facilities worldwide. As a Rotator, the role will be based at the Khazzan onshore Gas, Wells, Export System and will be involved with the pre-commissioning, commissioning, start up and operating activities.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Reporting to a Production Supervisor, the Production Technician has an important part of early operations engagement on the Khazzan Project.The early focus of the role is to embed practical operating experience in the day-to-day operating practices of the Khazzan development. The Production Technician is critical to assuring the facility is operated in a safe and efficient manner.The Production Technician supports the development of staff to BP requirements.The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of establishing a new operating centre, which will aspire to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of BP facilities worldwide.As a Rotator, the role will be based at the Khazzan onshore Gas, Wells, Export System and will be involved with the pre-commissioning, commissioning, start up and operating activities.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Plays a major role in the development of site safety practice and procedures ensuring high level of HSE compliance.

Plays a major role in the development of Site Operating Procedures and the development of Task based Procedures.

Participate in pre-commissioning, commissioning, start up and operating activities.

Input into the development of training plans for national staff.

Monitor the process plant to observe equipment operating conditions, making manual operating adjustments as required maintaining a steady state operation.

Respond appropriately to emergency and critical situations.

Essential Education:

Diploma in Engineering or NVQ or City and Guilds qualification in a suitable Engineering discipline

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Applicant must be an Omani national.

At least 5 years’ experience in oil and gas as a technician.

Experience Operator of a gas, oil or petrochemical processing plant.

Experience with control of work processes, practices, and safety rules.

Demonstrated commitment to HSSE with strong safety behaviours demonstrated in previous roles.

High commitment to coaching and training in a diverse cultural environment.

An open and flexible work attitude with commitment to teamwork.

Experience of Wells, wellhead, gathering and export systems or chemical plant operation.

Experience in working as part of a multi-national operations team.

Experience of BP Backbone (SAP/eCOW) maintenance planning and scheduling tools.

Experience of coaching staff.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with demonstrated ability to champion full participation of all project teams.

Demonstrated ability to work in difficult and challenging environment.

Demonstrate ability to work in remote areas.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.