Reporting to a Production Supervisor, the Production Technician has an important part of early operations engagement on the Khazzan Project. The early focus of the role is to embed practical operating experience in the day-to-day operating practices of the Khazzan development. The Production Technician is critical to assuring the facility is operated in a safe and efficient manner. The Production Technician supports the development of staff to BP requirements. The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of establishing a new operating centre, which will aspire to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of BP facilities worldwide. As a Rotator, the role will be based at the Khazzan onshore Gas, Wells, Export System and will be involved with the pre-commissioning, commissioning, start up and operating activities.
Diploma in Engineering or NVQ or City and Guilds qualification in a suitable Engineering discipline
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
