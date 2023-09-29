This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Production Technician / Control Room Operator

Reporting to the site Production Team Leader we are seeking a skilled and experienced Production Technician. The successful candidate will be responsible for carrying out day to day site operational activities to ensure the asset operates in a safe, compliant, and reliable manner. This will be completed whilst minimizing environmental impact and delivering the business objectives. Initially carrying out outside operational activities the expectation is that the role will involve Control Room Operator duties also.

This is a rotational position: 3 weeks on - 4 weeks off - 3 weeks on - 5 weeks off.



Key Accountabilities:

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable operations ensuring that BP HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

Monitor and control equipment and process and ensure that facility operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to the site leadership any deviation.

Optimise plant and equipment performance and where options for plant optimisation exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and Operations Support team.

Safe and efficient execution of operating tasks. Operations routines, SOPs, Basic Care activities, etc.

Comply with all process safety aspects of operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval. Including SOPs, MOC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, leaks and seeps, handovers, etc.

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. Prepare and implement isolations, perform PBU monitoring, integrity and pre start-up checks, process line-ups, reinstatement after maintenance, etc.

Maintain an awareness of the site major risks and ongoing operational risks and informs site leadership of any emergent risks.

Identify CI opportunities and participate in root cause failure investigations as required.

Review work procedures as required ensuring accuracy of procedures used to operate plant and equipment.

Provide operations input to operations planning, projects and TAR preparation as well as supporting vendors and visitors as required.

Provide support as part of platform emergency response team.

Essential Education:

Tertiary/vocational education in technical discipline or other relevant qualifications.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Operating experience in the oil and gas industry

Ability to maintain competency in line with BP CMAS procedure.

Desirable Experience:

Experienced in Control room operations – CCR controlling emergency situations training and assessment.

Offshore Oil production Platform or FPSO experience.

BOSIET & MIST certified for offshore deployment.

ERT training.

Additional Notes:

Ability to work in plant locations that may be remote (on/offshore) or require special transportation requirements (e.g. helicopter, marine vessel, rotational work, etc.)

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



