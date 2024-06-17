Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp.



At bp, we are now looking for Production Trainee Technicians, to support our North Sea operating assets.



Please note this is a pooled recruitment campaign for a number of positions across our North Sea Offshore facilities.

Key Responsibilities:

Complete all mandatory HSE Compliance training and generic/site-specific competency assessments for the role of Production Technician. Deliver safe, compliant, reliable operations ensuring that BP HSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

Monitor and control equipment and process to ensure that facility operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to site leadership any deviation.

Seek opportunities to optimise plant and equipment performance ensuring they are raised with the site leadership team.

Follow all process safety aspects of operations relevant to Production Technician role, identify any gaps in compliance and report appropriately. This includes Operating Procedures, Operational Risk Assessment, Locked Valve Register, Leaks & Seeps and Handovers.

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. This will include becoming a Performing Authority and Isolating Authority in the site permit to work system. This will allow the candidate to demonstrate preparation and implementation of isolations, monitoring of isolation integrity, break of containment checks, leak testing, de-isolation and pre start-up assurance checks including line walking.

Maintain an awareness of the site major accident hazard (MAH) risks and ongoing operational risks and advise site leadership of any emergent risks.

Essential requirements:

Relevant Production experience core to the role in either an offshore environment or an industry where skills could be transferred to working offshore.

HNC or equivalent S/NVQ Level 3 or equivalent

Good understanding of safety management in an operational/industrial environment.

Able to demonstrate a personal commitment to safety.

Willingness to work offshore

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.