Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Production Technician (PT) is responsible for carrying out day to day site operational activities to ensure the asset operates in a safe, compliant, and reliable manner with minimum impact on the environment in order to deliver the business objective.

You will be part of our Production & Operations Gulf of Mexico and will report for crew change in Houma, LA.

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable operations ensuring that BP HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

Monitor and control equipment and process and ensure that facility operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to the site leadership any deviation.

Optimize plant and equipment performance and where options for plant optimization exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and Operations Support team.

Safe and efficient execution of operating tasks. (Operations routines, SOPs, basics care etc.)

Follow all process safety aspects of operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval. (Including SOPs, MOC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, leaks and seeps, handovers, etc.)

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. (Prepare and implement isolations, perform monitoring, integrity and pre-start-up checks, process line-ups, reinstatement after maintenance, etc.)

Maintain an awareness of the site major risks and ongoing operational risks and informs site leadership of any emergent risks.

Identify CI opportunities and participate in root cause failure investigations as required.

Review work procedures as required ensuring accuracy of procedures used to operate plant and equipment.

Support maintenance and testing of all subsea and topsides equipment as needed, such as wellheads, safety valves, vessel end devises, pig launchers, receivers, etc.

Participate in emergency response exercises.

Ensure ad-hoc vendors & visitors adhere to safety standards through CoW procedures.

Monitor, reorder and track supply levels of production chemicals, critical spares, and materials.

Ensure shift and crew-change handovers are accurately recorded in the appropriate log and in compliance with the Guidance on Shift Handovers

Provide Production input to projects and turnaround (TAR) preparation as required.

Essential Education & Experience:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Completion of a 2 - 4-year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft preferred.

3 or more years' experience in petrochemical industry, manufacturing, at-sea (offshore) experience or military experience preferred.

Advanced knowledge of pumps, compressors, control systems, chemical and corrosion mitigation systems.

Knowledge of Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BESSE) and USCG regulations and experience in working with their inspectors; or similar experience working with military auditors or regulators.

Experienced in simultaneous operations involving production and construction activities, or military experience in maintenance and operations.

Willingness and ability to work in small/confined places, as well as work on high platforms, walk on high elevation grating and walk up and down steps.

Knowledge of P&IDs, C&E Chart, Safety Flow Diagram, SafeChart, basic electrical safety

Additional Requirements:

Willingness and ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment.

Must possess or be able to obtain a TWIC Card

Willing to work 12 - hour shifts on rotation 14&14 or 21 & 21 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico

Willingness and ability to ride in a helicopter or boat over Gulf of Mexico waters for extended periods and be transferred to/from a boat via personnel basket swung by a crane with or without reasonable accommodations. Must be able to successfully complete underwater survival training.

Willingness and ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.