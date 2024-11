This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis



As a Production Technician you will be responsible for carrying out day to day site operational activities to ensure the asset operates in a safe, compliant, and reliable manner with minimum impact on the environment in order to deliver the business objectives.



Key Accountabilities:

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable operations ensuring that BP HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

Monitor and control equipment and process and ensure that facility operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to the site leadership any deviation.

Optimise plant and equipment performance and where options for plant optimisation exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and Operations Support team.

Safe and efficient execution of operating tasks. (Operations routines, SOPs, basics care etc.)

Comply with all process safety aspects of operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval. (Including SOPs, MOC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, leaks and seeps, handovers, etc.)

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. (Prepare and implement isolations, perform monitoring, integrity and pre start-up checks, process line-ups, reinstatement after maintenance, etc.)

Maintain an awareness of the site major risks and ongoing operational risks and informs site leadership of any emergent risks.

Identify CI opportunities and participate in root cause failure investigations as required.

Review work procedures as required ensuring accuracy of procedures used to operate plant and equipment.

Provide operations input to operations planning, projects and TAR preparation as well as supporting vendors and visitors as required.

Essential Education:

Tertiary/vocational education in technical discipline or other relevant qualifications.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Operating experience in the oil and gas industry

Maintains competency in line with BP CMAS procedure

Note :- Ability to work in plant locations that may be remote (on/offshore) or require special transportation requirements (e.g. helicopter, marine vessel, rotational work, etc.)

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.