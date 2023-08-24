Production Technician Trainee - Azerbaijan

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Would you like to join our Production team that supports assets within the AGT region? We are looking for Production Technician Trainees to help us craft the future of bp! Our teams work together to optimize production whilst also maintaining the equipment which supports continued safe and reliable operation of the assets. Digital technologies and an agile approach will be applied as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of bp net zero ambition. Developing hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects, and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp will also be supported. This role will provide you with the opportunity to be in diverse and inclusive environment for people of all genders employees with adjustable work conditions. Our facilities are fully adjusted to accommodate employee needs at our onshore and offshore facilities. Successful candidates will go through one year development program and will be assessed at the end of their first working year. The development plan will consist of several modules, starting with onboarding period followed by familiarization, working with assigned coaches at the allocated sites and closing with the period of getting competencies in several sub-modules. All modules will contain different formats of learning and development elements, such as classroom trainings, online sessions and on-the-job learning. Dependent on staffing plan demand, work station will be based either in bp offshore or onshore facility.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



In our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Day to day management of operational priorities and maintaining integrity of the facilities and production optimization

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable operations ensuring that bp HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met. Carry out self-verifications and safety observation conversations

Optimize plant and equipment performance and where options for plant optimization exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and Operations Support team

Supervise and record all key operational parameters and report any anomalies in a timely manner. Conduct plant equipment basic care and take relevant actions as needed

Deliver full conformance with all Control of Work (CoW) requirements for the role. (e.g.: prepare and implement isolations, perform monitoring, integrity and pre-start-up checks, process line-ups, reinstatement after maintenance, leak tests etc.) Act as a performing and isolating authority, gas tester, as well as other CoW roles relevant to the team

Support maintenance and participate in the testing of all subsea and topsides equipment as needed, such as wellheads, safety valves, vessel end devises, pig launchers, receivers, etc.

Maintain an awareness of the site major risks and ongoing operational risks and informs site leadership of any emergent risks

Align with all process safety aspects of operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval. (e.g.: Including SOPs, MoC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, leaks and seeps, handovers, etc.)

Review work procedures as required ensuring accuracy of procedures used to operate plant and equipment

Provide operations input to operations planning, projects and TAR preparation as well as supporting vendors and visitors as required.

Identify CI opportunities and participate in root cause failure investigations as the need arises

Participate within Emergency response team as appropriate – Act as Emergency Response Team Member

Tertiary/vocational education in a technical field or other relevant qualifications.



It would be essential to have:

Process knowledge at oil and gas sector (e.g.: wells, separators, pumps, compressors, tanks, control systems, chemical systems, hydraulic and pneumatic systems)

Experience in simultaneous operations involving production, construction, and maintenance activities

Good communications and interpersonal skills and ability to receive and provide constructive feedback

Ability to serve as a member of an Emergency Response Team

Capacity to work in small/confined places, as well as work on high platforms, walk on high elevation grating and walk up and down steps

Ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment

Experience in reading, understanding and comment on procedures (SOPs, Job plan, Guidance) and drawings (e.g.: P&IDs, C&E Chart, Safety Flow Diagram)

Ability to read, write and speak English

Desirable requirements:

Proven experience in either an internal or external operational role, with consistent record in safe task execution

Technical knowledge and expertise in the relevant systems and operations

Other requirements

Ability to work remote onshore/offshore, 12 hour shifts on rotation 14 & 14



Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



