Production Technician Trainee

  • Location Oman - Onshore
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075576
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

Launch your hands-on learning in bp Oman with our 24-month Training Program!

This intensive training program equips individuals with the skills and knowledge to thrive as Production Technicians in the Oil & Gas industry. You'll gain hands-on experience through a combination of:

Classroom instruction: Master safety protocols, equipment operation, maintenance procedures, and process optimization.


Skills Development Program: Learn directly from experienced technicians in real-world production environments.


Mentorship: Gain valuable guidance and support from industry professionals.
 

Stand out as a high performer? upon completion of the program bp might consider employment for best performers. Further details will be provided to those have been selected for the opportunity.

The following are the essential minimum requirements:

  • Open for Omani National Only.
  • Diploma in Engineering Oil and Gas is a requirement.
  • Open for 2022, 2023, and 2024 graduates with minimum GPA of 2.8
  • Ready to work as part of a multi-national work environment.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills with demonstrated ability to champion full participation of all project teams. 
  • Demonstrated ability to work in difficult and challenging environment.
  • Maintain and practice high standard of Safety.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

