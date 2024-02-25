Production Technician Trainee

This role is not eligible for relocation

Launch your hands-on learning in bp Oman with our 24-month Training Program!



This intensive training program equips individuals with the skills and knowledge to thrive as Production Technicians in the Oil & Gas industry. You'll gain hands-on experience through a combination of:



Classroom instruction: Master safety protocols, equipment operation, maintenance procedures, and process optimization.



Skills Development Program: Learn directly from experienced technicians in real-world production environments.



Mentorship: Gain valuable guidance and support from industry professionals.



Stand out as a high performer? upon completion of the program bp might consider employment for best performers. Further details will be provided to those have been selected for the opportunity.

The following are the essential minimum requirements:

Open for Omani National Only.

Diploma in Engineering Oil and Gas is a requirement.

Open for 2022, 2023, and 2024 graduates with minimum GPA of 2.8

Ready to work as part of a multi-national work environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with demonstrated ability to champion full participation of all project teams.

Demonstrated ability to work in difficult and challenging environment.

Maintain and practice high standard of Safety.



