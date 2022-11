Production & Operations Procurement Services Analyst

Job summary

Are you a change agent who is resilient, agile, and highly motivated?

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team as an Infrastructure Procurement Services Analyst!

About the role

The Production and Operations Procurement Services Analyst plays a significant role in realizing our objective of becoming a world-class procurement organization with leading capability in category management that delivers relevant, value-adding category strategies to bp’s businesses. This role is responsible for the end-to-end category performance within the defined scope which operates in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority.

The Production and Operations Procurement Services Analyst will join the Finance team in our Houston Westlake office and will report to the Discipline Lead in P&O Procurement Services. You will support a wide range of exciting activities in support of the global P&O team, which includes category teams accountable for the end-to-end for the following category management global teams: well services; drilling; rigs; maintenance, reliability, and inspection services; maintenance, repair & operations (MRO) materials; chemicals and catalysts; utilities; engineered equipment & facilities hardware; engineering, fabrication, and construction; subsea equipment & services. This team will also support our global concept development process for major projects, TARs, and site projects. Join the excitement as we bring value to bp as we own and manage the opex and capex spend across the whole reinvented bp!

The role resides within the agile flow to work team, and therefore, you will have an opportunity to be involved in a variety of activities spanning category management, supplier management, program management, project evaluation, well and project delivery all the way through to the handover to operations.

Key Accountabilities

Reduce operational risk and ensure efficient delivery through cost competitive strategies and demand plan management.

Provide large scale project and program management to deliver supply chain solutions across our category and Global Concept Development teams.

Create and lead supply chain project strategies that challenge the status quo and innovate to improve project returns that meet and exceed value.

Evaluate and identify concepts and supply chain initiatives

Deliver forward technology collaboration plans for strategic suppliers, identifying and managing delivery of innovation / new opportunities.

Work seamlessly with Category teams to develop Project and Category strategies that create and protect value.

Deepen collaboration and integrated supplier solutions within the supply chain to drive innovation, digitalization, low carbon opportunities that support bp’s net-zero ambitions

Essential Experience and Education

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Proven experience in procurement, sourcing, and contracting with knowledge of the full value chain including purchasing/supply management.

Excellent communication skills with a proven track record of building strong relationships and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction

A continuous improvement mindset, ability to solve problems, and a collaborative spirit with a relentless focus on customer end-to-end efficiency and innovation.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and effectively with people at all levels in an organization

Knowledge of systems necessary to deliver procurement activities such as Compass, Ariba, Backbone, SAP and MS software suite.

Strong learning agility and ability to support a wide range of activities successfully.

Desirable Criteria

Degree in Finance, Law, or other business discipline.

Professional Procurement qualification (MCIPS) or equivalent

Previous work experience in multiple market sectors

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.