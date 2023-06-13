Job summary

Are you a change agent who is resilient, agile, and highly motivated? Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team as an Production and Operations Procurement Services Analyst ! The Production and Operations Procurement Services Analyst plays a significant role in realizing our objective of becoming a world-class procurement organization with leading capability in category management that delivers relevant, value-adding category strategies to bp’s businesses. This role is responsible for the end-to-end category performance within the defined scope which operates in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority. The Production and Operations Procurement Services Analyst will join the Finance team in our Baku, Azerbaijan or Cairo, Egypt offices and will report to the Discipline Lead in P&O Procurement Services. In this role, You will support a wide range of exciting activities in support of the global P&O team, which includes category teams accountable for the end-to-end for the following category management global teams: well services; drilling; rigs; maintenance, reliability, and inspection services; maintenance, repair & operations (MRO) materials; chemicals and catalysts; utilities; engineered equipment & facilities hardware; engineering, fabrication, and construction; subsea equipment & services. This team will also support our global concept development process for major projects, TARs, and site projects. Join the excitement as we bring value to bp as we own and manage the opex and capex spend across the whole reinvented bp ! The role resides within the agile flow to work team, and therefore, you will have an opportunity to be involved in a variety of activities spanning category management, supplier management, program management, project evaluation, well and project delivery all the way through to the handover to operations.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



About the role:

You will have the opportunity to:

Drive safety and reduced operational risk through creative category and project management strategies.

Provide project and program management to deliver supply chain solutions across our category and concept development teams.

Create and lead supply chain project strategies that challenge the status quo and innovate to improve project returns that meet and exceed value.

Evaluate and identify concepts and supply chain initiatives that support business and category objectives

Deliver forward technology collaboration plans for strategic suppliers, identifying and managing delivery of innovation / new opportunities.

Work seamlessly with category teams to develop projects and category strategies that create and protect value.

Deepen collaboration and integrated supplier solutions within the supply chain to drive innovation, digitalization, low carbon opportunities that support bp’s net-zero ambitions

About you:

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Essential experience and skills:

Previous experience in one or more of the following:

Procurement Category management experience across various complex categories or major and small projects procurement experience

Proven experience in procurement, sourcing, and contracting with knowledge of the full value chain including purchasing/supply management

Excellent communication skills with a proven track record of building strong relationships and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction

A continuous improvement mindset, ability to solve problems, and a collaborative spirit with a relentless focus on customer end-to-end efficiency and innovation.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and effectively with people at all levels in an organization

Strong learning agility and ability to support a wide range of activities successfully

Fluency in English language

Desirable Criteria

Degree in Finance, Law, or other business discipline

Professional Procurement qualification (MCIPS) or equivalent

Previous work experience in multiple market sectors or categories

Knowledge of systems necessary to deliver procurement activities such as Compass, Ariba, Backbone, SAP and MS software suite



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Business Acumen, Category Management, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Decision Making, Learning Agility, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement Management, Sourcing and Procurement, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Supply Chain, Value creation and management



