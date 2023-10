This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting supply chain operations through the HSSE-assured, cost-optimised and competitive selection of supply sources to cover requirements, liaising with internal coordinators and third party supply partners to optimize the supply schedule and assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.



Job Description:

Are you a change agent who is resilient, agile, and highly motivated?



Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team as an Production and Operations Procurement Services Analyst!

About the role



The Production and Operations Procurement Services Analyst plays a significant role in realising our objective of becoming a world-class procurement organization with leading capability in category management that delivers relevant, value-adding category strategies to bp’s businesses. This role is responsible for the end-to-end category performance within the defined scope which operates in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority.

The Production and Operations Procurement Services Analyst will join the Finance team in our Sunbury office and will report to the Discipline Lead in P&O Procurement Services. You will support a wide range of exciting activities in support of the global P&O team, which includes category teams accountable for the end-to-end for the following category management global teams: well services; drilling; rigs; maintenance, reliability, and inspection services; maintenance, repair & operations (MRO) materials; chemicals and catalysts; utilities; engineered equipment & facilities hardware; engineering, fabrication, and construction; subsea equipment & services. This team will also support our global concept development process for major projects, TARs, and site projects. Join the excitement as we bring value to bp as we own and manage the opex and capex spend across the whole reinvented bp!



The role resides within the agile flow to work team, and therefore, you will have an opportunity to be involved in a variety of activities spanning category management, supplier management, program management, project evaluation, well and project delivery all the way through to the handover to operations.

Key Accountabilities

Drive safety and reduced operational risk through creative category and project management strategies.

Provide project and program management to deliver supply chain solutions across our category and concept development teams.

Create and lead supply chain project strategies that challenge the status quo and innovate to improve project returns that meet and exceed value.

Evaluate and identify concepts and supply chain initiatives that support business and category objectives

Deliver forward technology collaboration plans for strategic suppliers, identifying and managing delivery of innovation / new opportunities.

Work seamlessly with category teams to develop projects and category strategies that create and protect value.

Deepen collaboration and integrated supplier solutions within the supply chain to drive innovation, digitalisation, low carbon opportunities that support bp’s net-zero ambitions



Essential Experience and Education

Category management experience across various complex categories or major and small projects procurement experience.

Proven experience in procurement, sourcing, and contracting with knowledge of the full value chain including purchasing/supply management.

Excellent communication skills with a proven track record of building strong relationships and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction

A continuous improvement mindset, ability to solve problems, and a collaborative spirit with a relentless focus on customer end-to-end efficiency and innovation.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and effectively with people at all levels in an organization

Knowledge of systems necessary to deliver procurement activities such as Compass, Ariba, Backbone, SAP and MS software suite.

Strong learning agility and ability to support a wide range of activities successfully.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.