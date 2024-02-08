Production and Operations Procurement Services Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

We’re keen to hire great people to join the Finance team in our Baku, Azerbaijan offices and will report to the Discipline Lead in the Global P&O Procurement Services Discipline Team.If you are a change agent who is resilient, agile and highly motivated. If you are passionate about category management and procurement. If you have keen analyst skills in complex contract management.Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team as an Production and Operations (P&O) Procurement Services Analyst!Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.This role plays a significant role in realizing our objective of becoming a world-class procurement organization with leading capability in category management that delivers relevant, value-adding category strategies. We also evaluate and deliver the most complex world class major and site projects around the world.In this role, the incumbent will support a wide range of exciting activities in support of the global P&O team, which includes category management teams accountable for the end-to-end procurement for category management including categories such as well services; drilling; rigs; maintenance, reliability, and inspection services; maintenance, repair & operations (MRO) materials; chemicals and catalysts; utilities; engineered equipment & facilities hardware; engineering, fabrication, and construction; subsea equipment & services.This team will also support our early major projects concept development teams and project execution for major projects, TARs, and site projects. Join the excitement as we bring value to bp as we own and manage the opex and capex spend across the bp!The role resides within the centralized discipline team that flows to work across the procurement teams supporting P&O. Therefore, you will have an opportunity to be involved in a variety of activities spanning category management, supplier management, program management, project evaluation, well and project delivery all the way through to the handover to operations.



Job Description:

What you will deliver:

Drive safety and reduced operational risk through creative category and project management strategies.

Provide project and program management to deliver supply chain solutions across our category and concept development teams.

Create and lead supply chain project strategies that challenge the status quo and innovate to improve project returns that meet and exceed value.

Evaluate and identify concepts and supply chain initiatives that support business and category objectives.

Deliver forward technology collaboration plans for strategic suppliers, identifying and managing delivery of innovation / new opportunities.

Work seamlessly with category teams to develop projects and category strategies that create and protect value.

Deepen collaboration and integrated supplier solutions within the supply chain to drive innovation, digitalization, low carbon opportunities that support bp’s net-zero ambitions.

Essential experience and skills:

More than 4 years of experience in one or more of the following:

Procurement Category management experience across various complex categories or contract performance analyst skills in complex contract management or alliance contract management.

Proven experience in procurement, sourcing, and contracting with knowledge of the full value chain.

Excellent communication skills with a proven track record of building strong relationships and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction.

A continuous improvement mindset, ability to solve problems, and a collaborative spirit with a relentless focus on customer end-to-end efficiency and innovation.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and effectively with people at all levels in an organization.

Strong learning agility and ability to support a wide range of activities successfully.

Proficiency in English language

Desirable Criteria

Degree in Supply Chain, Finance, Law, or other business discipline

Professional Procurement qualification (MCIPS) or equivalent

Previous work experience in multiple market sectors or categories

Knowledge of systems necessary to deliver procurement activities such as Compass, Ariba, Backbone, SAP and MS software suite

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.