Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we’re looking for a ‘Retail Process Improvement Lead/Productivity Advisor ANZ’ to join our Retail Operational Excellence team. In this role, you’ll be pivotal in identifying opportunities to simply the way we do things through supporting our operations team in delivery of incremental value across the business.





What you can expect in this role:

Product management & deployment of labour tools to include configuration of new models where required (Logile)

Identify, improve, automate and deploy process improvements across head office and stores

Establish, monitor and deliver against metrics for reporting delivery of operational targets

Support implementation of growth and efficiencies through prioritisation of projects

Develop and maintain business support tools by ensuring initiatives are delivered in a safe, sustainable and customer-focused manner, whilst ensuring that processes, programs and policies are in place to drive excellence and reduce risk

Prior experience working within retail operations with a solid understanding of processes and policies

Ability to challenge status quo whilst focusing on continuous improvement across the retail business

Strong influencing ability at all levels of the organization

Proven leadership skills in providing guidance and development for others

Analytical thinker that seeks innovative ways of addressing problems through simplification

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!