This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Join our team as a

Productivity Manager Netherlands & Luxembourg

The Productivity Manager is responsible for owning, keeping up to date labour model in our markets Netherlands & Luxemburg. Person in this position will analyze productivity reports on labour and advice markets as required, supporting adherence to process, maximise the commercial benefit and customer experience as well as business change. Having Continuous Improvement Attitude, Productivity Manager will manage and appropriately challenge business partners on the end-to-end process whilst seeking for opportunities to improve process and realise cost savings.

In this role You will:

Support the integration of the Netherlands and Luxemburg using the determined workforce management solutions and producing internal productivity dashboards and trend reports for stores and operations to build productivity attitude and drive forward important metrics.

Complete impact analysis to highlight opportunities to improve efficiencies through process mapping, RACI charts, creation of KPI’s, controls and risks to streamline the process from “As is” to “to be”

Highlight gaps and weaknesses in the process and provide insight and recommendations for possible improvements

Regularly “workshop” with all partners to garner ideas and standard process to ensure all opportunities for improvement are captured and to own these relationships.

Measure all new and changed store processes and keep the labour model up to date through effective use of all labour management tools and through gaining feedback from store teams on the impact of these initiatives.

Deliver effective forecasting and planning that is timely and meets the business needs through gaining insight and analysis on business information to optimise all trading opportunities.

Support the operations team to develop business savings or to highlight where investments in labour can be made.

Drive value and insight by analysing business information and the labour model to provide optimisation opportunities.

Accountable for providing insight and feedback from the retail store & head office teams.

Be responsible for all employee lifecycle activities for the Productivity team.

Support the delivery of project objectives and feedback any issues to the central team & line manager to be resolved. ·

Act as a support mechanism for underperforming stores and for resolving issues related to any productivity activities.

Support delivery of labour budget and alignment with finance on GFO.

Analyse local reports to find opportunities to improve performance.

Review and update site data changes and NCF tasks.

Participate in the product council for relevant labour tools.

Participate in a permanent agile squad to drive process & productivity improvements across ESA.

Identifies and validates the labour assumptions in cases for offer development.

To support other markets within the cluster with guidance and best practise sharing.

Will report to the OpEx Manager

We have the following requirements:

Master or Bachelor degree or equivalent in business, engineering or other relevant field

Lean six sigma, Work Force Management or other labour or productivity management platform qualifications desirable

A good understanding of other business areas and functions that input into the day-to-day operations at site level.

Good management skills organising, delegation and motivation Well-developed communication skills.

Retail store manager experience and understanding of bp store operational processes and policies is a pre.

Business/retail/commercial competence

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Interpretation and utilisation of financial data

Being able to influence people

Fluent English and strong German and/or Dutch language knowledge are

and strong German and/or Dutch language knowledge are External Retail experience in Netherlands and/or Luxemburg is an advantage

Experience in labour management and productivity would be desired

Why join our team?

We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Operational Excellence, Retail standards and procedures, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

