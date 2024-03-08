Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Productivity Systems Advisor

Productivity Systems Advisor

Productivity Systems Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - Remote, Spain - Remote, United Kingdom - London, Poland - Remote, Portugal - Lisbon, Luxembourg - Bertrange, Netherlands - Remote, Netherlands - Weert, Austria - Remote, Germany - Bochum, Netherlands - Utrecht, Germany - Remote, Poland - Kraków
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076235
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Retail Group


Job Description:

The Productivity Systems Advisor role sits within our European Productivity function. This central team provides strategic direction and support to deliver efficient and optimised scheduling, driving the right team, at the right time, in the right place, doing the right things, safely in our retail sites for our customers.

In this role you will work closely with market specialists, digital and technology teams (I&E) and our support vendors to support timely resolution of tickets and system configuration. You will be responsible for handling all open system tickets, consolidating, analyzing and reporting trends, as well as supporting the business in configuring the system to best optimize labour performance in market.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate and support the daily activities of our Support and Configuration Advisors

  • Own resolution of all workflow management (WFM) systems tickets across all active European markets

  • Work closely with I&E and Digital Enablement teams, ensuring level 1 and level 3 support vendors are adhering to agreed service levels

  • Ensure that insight from trends is identified and shared proactively with market teams

  • Partner with L1/L3 support vendors, sharing knowledge and insight with these teams for continuous improvement

  • Drive continuous improvement initiatives, share best practice and lessons learned with other regions

  • Supervise QA/testing of new releases, cross check against open problem tickets and regression testing

  • Prioritisation of system configuration efforts within Logile and Reflexis, coordinating the inhouse delivery of basic configuration and support the management of complex requests

  • 24/7 support of critical escalations, working in conjunction with ANZ region and I&E integration teams

Key Skills:

  • Experience in systems (preferably workforce management related) case management, with track record of strong delivery.

  • Experience in crafting and implementing operations support processes, SLAs and KPIs and driving improvement initiatives.

  • Broad understanding of Retail and business processes.

  • Strong understanding of Labour Management/Productivity systems

  • Experience working multi-functionally 

  • Strong partner engagement with the ability to establish and maintain positive relationships driving improved service levels.

  • Strong communication and influencing skills

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is fully remote


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp