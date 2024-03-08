This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Productivity Systems Advisor role sits within our European Productivity function. This central team provides strategic direction and support to deliver efficient and optimised scheduling, driving the right team, at the right time, in the right place, doing the right things, safely in our retail sites for our customers.

In this role you will work closely with market specialists, digital and technology teams (I&E) and our support vendors to support timely resolution of tickets and system configuration. You will be responsible for handling all open system tickets, consolidating, analyzing and reporting trends, as well as supporting the business in configuring the system to best optimize labour performance in market.

Key Responsibilities:

Coordinate and support the daily activities of our Support and Configuration Advisors

Own resolution of all workflow management (WFM) systems tickets across all active European markets

Work closely with I&E and Digital Enablement teams, ensuring level 1 and level 3 support vendors are adhering to agreed service levels

Ensure that insight from trends is identified and shared proactively with market teams

Partner with L1/L3 support vendors, sharing knowledge and insight with these teams for continuous improvement

Drive continuous improvement initiatives, share best practice and lessons learned with other regions

Supervise QA/testing of new releases, cross check against open problem tickets and regression testing

Prioritisation of system configuration efforts within Logile and Reflexis, coordinating the inhouse delivery of basic configuration and support the management of complex requests

24/7 support of critical escalations, working in conjunction with ANZ region and I&E integration teams

Key Skills:

Experience in systems (preferably workforce management related) case management, with track record of strong delivery.

Experience in crafting and implementing operations support processes, SLAs and KPIs and driving improvement initiatives.

Broad understanding of Retail and business processes.

Strong understanding of Labour Management/Productivity systems

Experience working multi-functionally

Strong partner engagement with the ability to establish and maintain positive relationships driving improved service levels.

Strong communication and influencing skills

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

