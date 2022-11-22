Products Optimisation Senior Manager

This role is accountable for short and mid-term optimisation of marketing assets within the FVC ensuring efficient, reliable and competitively priced products spanning the entire FVC. This role is accountable for activities, deliverables and individuals performing pricing and supply and demand management. This role is accountable for optimisation of the overall product supply chains through the delivery to customers with the expectation of delivering the lowest cost to serve via engagement with Global Trading. This role provides the assurance that BP branded products delivered to the consumer consistently meet or exceed all applicable standards set by GFT.
The role is responsible for all commercial interfaces with IST GOT, Logistics, Sales, Finance and external third parties.
In addition, this role is responsible for the identification of supply chain bottlenecks and opportunities to optimise the use of infrastructure including working with relevant third parties in this regard. It shall interface with Midstream Demand Planning to ensure that medium to long-term capacity management strategies are in place and resources are allocated for execution
Key Accountabilities:
Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to identify opportunities to grow BP's business, contributing to strategic development, delivering comprehensive commercial operations support and facilitating the implementation of strategic priorities to optimize the team's financial performance.