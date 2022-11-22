Products Optimisation Senior Manager

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

This role is accountable for short and mid-term optimisation of marketing assets within the FVC ensuring efficient, reliable and competitively priced products spanning the entire FVC. This role is accountable for activities, deliverables and individuals performing pricing and supply and demand management. This role is accountable for optimisation of the overall product supply chains through the delivery to customers with the expectation of delivering the lowest cost to serve via engagement with Global Trading. This role provides the assurance that BP branded products delivered to the consumer consistently meet or exceed all applicable standards set by GFT.

The role is responsible for all commercial interfaces with IST GOT, Logistics, Sales, Finance and external third parties.

In addition, this role is responsible for the identification of supply chain bottlenecks and opportunities to optimise the use of infrastructure including working with relevant third parties in this regard. It shall interface with Midstream Demand Planning to ensure that medium to long-term capacity management strategies are in place and resources are allocated for execution

Key Accountabilities:

Implement the requirements of the Transport RAPID framework as it relates to this role in respect of Shipping, Pipelines, Rail, Primary and Secondary Road Transport, and Depot Management including storage and handling.

Lead, coach, motivate, develop and mentor a diverse team of highly professional individuals.

Negotiate and formalize contractual term purchases (6 months or longer) for product supply under Buy-Sell Supply Agreements with other oil companies. Negotiate and formalize any other contractual term purchases for supply to the FVC as required.

Accountable for the negotiation and implementation of the banking principle/borrow loan governance process with other oil companies.

Development and implementation of short to medium term product supply strategy for FVC, identifying and championing changes to supply arrangements for the improvement in financial performance. .

Interface with IST Global Oil to secure competitive supply of product imports required by the FVC.

Ensure that an infrastructure optimisation strategy is in place and relevant projects are implemented to de-bottleneck or expand capacity.

Accountable for channel of trade, terminal and mode of transport optimisation decisions across the southern web.

Set inventory management policies for the FVC balancing inventory reductions against supply reliability.

Discharging the relevant TSPA accountabilities as agreed with and delegated by the Trading Managers through the supervision and monitoring of the Negotiator's activities.

To ensure that all commercial terms for term product purchases are accurately reflected in the pricing matrix.

Work closely with Operations Manager - coastal and inland, to ensure an optimised supply plan is executed and that Buy-Sell/Exchanges contractual commitments are being met.

Resolve any product supply issues arising from non-performance and/or demand forecast changes.

Provide leadership in problem solving product supply issues and establish an operational performance dashboard with the appropriate metrics for daily, weekly or monthly performance tracking and interventions.

Create & maintain strong relationships within the FVC & IST Global Oil. Be a strong advocate for the integrated value of federal behaviours.

Participate in initiatives or cross business initiatives between , marketing & IST Global Oil relating to / impacting FVC activities.

Work with other oil companies in the region.

Education & Experience Required

A degree in engineering or business

Experience in contract and international contract management

Experience of supply and trading markets in particular supply optimisation and contract management

Understanding of supply, logistics and fuels quality issues

Experience in applying commercial and trading concepts and track record of commercial delivery

Self-starting and able to take initiative

Track record of delivery of innovative & creative solutions for commercial issues

Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to identify opportunities to grow BP's business, contributing to strategic development, delivering comprehensive commercial operations support and facilitating the implementation of strategic priorities to optimize the team's financial performance.