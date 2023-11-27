Products Optimisation Senior Manager

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



This role is accountable for short and mid-term optimisation of marketing assets within the MC&M ensuring efficient, reliable and competitively priced products spanning the entire MC&M. This role is accountable for activities, deliverables and individuals performing pricing and supply and demand management. This role is accountable for optimisation of the overall product supply chains through to the delivery to customers, with the expectation of delivering the lowest cost to serve via engagement with Global Trading. This role provides the assurance that bp branded products delivered to the consumer consistently meet or exceed all applicable standards set by AFP.The role is responsible for all commercial interfaces with T&S, Logistics, Sales, Finance and external third parties.In addition, this role is responsible for the identification of supply chain bottlenecks and opportunities to optimise the use of infrastructure including working with relevant third parties in this regard. It shall interface with Midstream Demand Planning and Performance Management to ensure that medium to long-term capacity management strategies are in place, resources are allocated for execution and PnL plans are protected and optimised.



Implement the requirements of the Transport RAPID framework as it relates to this role in respect of Shipping, Pipelines, Rail, Primary and Secondary Road Transport, and Depot Management including storage and handling.

Lead, coach, motivate, develop and mentor a diverse team of highly professional individuals.

Negotiate and formalize contractual term purchases (6 months or longer) for product supply under Buy-Sell Supply Agreements with other oil companies. Negotiate and formalize any other contractual term purchases for supply to the MC&M as required.

Accountable for the negotiation and implementation of the banking principle/borrow loan governance process with other oil companies.

Development and implementation of short to medium term product supply strategy for MC&M, identifying and championing changes to supply arrangements for the improvement of financial performance.

Interface with T&S and respective B-BBEE entities to secure competitive supply of product imports required by the MC&M.

Ensure that an infrastructure optimisation strategy is in place and relevant projects are implemented to de-bottleneck or expand capacity.

Accountable for channel of trade, terminal and mode of transport optimisation decisions across the southern web.

Set inventory management policies for the MC&M balancing inventory reductions against supply reliability.

Discharging the relevant TSPA accountabilities as agreed with and delegated by the Trading Managers through the supervision and monitoring of the Negotiator's activities.

To ensure that all commercial terms for term product purchases are accurately reflected in the pricing matrix.

Work closely with Operations Manager - coastal and inland, to ensure an optimised supply plan is executed and that Buy-Sell/Exchanges contractual commitments are being met.

Resolve any product supply issues arising from non-performance and/or demand forecast changes.

Provide leadership in problem solving product supply issues and establish an operational performance dashboard with the appropriate metrics for daily, weekly or monthly performance tracking and interventions.

Create & maintain strong relationships within the MC&M & T&S. Be a strong advocate for the integrated value of federal behaviours.

Participate in initiatives or cross business initiatives between, M&C, B2B & T&S relating to / impacting MC&M activities.

Work with and optimise agreements with other oil companies in the region.

Experience in contract and international contract management

Experience of supply and trading markets in particular supply optimisation and contract management

Understanding of supply, logistics and fuels quality issues

Experience in applying commercial and trading concepts and track record of commercial delivery

Self-starting and able to take initiative

Track record of delivery of innovative & creative solutions for commercial issues

Excellent team player, able to build effective working relationships across a broad spectrum of teams. Promotes open and effective communication

Effective networking within the organisation, across MC&M and externally

Track record of effective decision making, even when only partial information is available

Excellent negotiation skills, with the ability to maximise bp value from negotiations with both internal and external parties

Demonstrated leadership skills in a formal or informal context

Innovative, with the ability to be creative and generate new ideas

Performing at a high level against targets

Good understanding of pricing models

Very strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong bias for action, self-starter, proactive and taking responsibility. Able to work under tight deadlines

Supply and/or trading experience in international markets

Understanding of the business economics, levers and drivers

Good understanding of the South African products market.

Understanding of product quality specifications and product quality assurance procedures.

Demonstrated ability to challenge traditional thinking and take different perspectives on situations.

Implementing strategies and project management

A degree in engineering or business is preferred.

8-10 years industry experience with atleast 3-5 years within a semi-trading environment



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



