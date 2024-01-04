Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

The Products Supply & Logistics Negotiator is a key member of the Products Solutions Americas team accountable for developing new business opportunities, establishing relationships with appropriate partners/suppliers, negotiating and managing term agreements and exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve bp's growth objectives. These term agreements include exchange, term supply purchase/sale, transportation, terminal service and storage agreements. The primary objective of these agreements is to lower bp’s cost, capture supply margin, enable self-supply and/or access new markets for bp customers.This position is located onsite in our Chicago office.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Identify and develop new opportunities to deliver incremental commercial performance for bp.

Negotiate commercial transactions to ensure delivery is within established negotiating boundaries, expected timelines and expected performance objectives.

Develop and manage external supply and midstream relationships to better understand the competitive landscape. With this knowledge, shape tactical supply strategies and prioritize opportunities.

Understand and apply evolving clean fuels regulations and help advise bp’s feedback to the governing regulatory bodies

Provide analytical support, project justification and ensure adherence to internal authorization process for growth projects

Develop and implement tactical supply strategies that are aligned with bp’s overall strategy.

Develop effective working relationships and engage internal partners to enable commercial execution of agreements.

Work closely with Traders and Operations to understand the business drivers to deliver reliable, efficient supply while generating maximum value for the overall supply chain.

Execute transactions consistent with bp standards, control processes and policies.

Lead cross functional teams to ensure successful implementation of contracts/projects and maintain healthy commercial relationships.

Deliver and monetize strategic growth projects for Product Solutions Americas.

Support the development growth of interfaces with bp Trading & Shipping.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in business, science, or engineering.

5+ years of experience in an integrated oil supply chain in Midstream / Supply & Optimization, Trading, with commercial delivery experience across multiple markets preferred.

Prior commercial negotiations experience is required.

Understanding hydrocarbon and biofuels supply chains, business processes, and systems.

Ability to build and maintain productive working relationships with internal and external parties.

Proven commercial acumen with ability to find opportunities and deliver results.

Strong project management experience with the ability to put a continuous improvement lens and demonstrated capabilities in managing responsibilities, meeting tight deadlines and overcoming barriers to project success.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.