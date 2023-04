Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and assist with project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

Role Synopsis - Responsible for supporting resourcing through assisting with the end-to-end recruitment cycle and sourcing process from concept to on boarding, using developing capabilities in this space to identify, attract and engage diverse talents into the organisation to help ensure BP has the people it needs to deliver its goals.

Key Accountabilities

Participates in full-cycle recruiting in close collaboration with line managers and other P&C teams, including assessing candidate applications, screening, interviewing and offer management.·

Supports efforts to ensure that recruitment channels promote diverse sourcing, selection processes are free of bias and that selection decisions are based upon objective assessment criteria.

Delivers advice on resourcing matters to line management and provides challenge and suggestions for improving resourcing effectiveness.

Prepares, manages, and analyses market data, trends and management information (MI) on a regular basis, and supports other HR-related activities including systems and reporting.

Supports key resourcing initiatives and assignments in a timely and cost-efficient manner, in line with the people plan and talent review process.

Complies with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and models bp’s agenda .

Assists in the execution of projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of the business strategy.

Supports and coaches line managers in making changes to their organisation or in sensitive decisions/activities, ensuring advice is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities.

Supports line managers in assessing talent, facilitating calibration, succession and action planning and helping to ensure that individual actions from talent review are completed and monitored.

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree and master’s degree in Business Administration (Human Resources) or other relevant field.

Essential experience and requirements