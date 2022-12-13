Job summary

The world is growing like never before, creating opportunity for billions of people. When it comes to recruitment, we want to identify, attract and hire the best and most brilliant people to help our company keep advancing. At bp, our people are our most important asset, so our success also depends upon us attracting top talent from the diversity the world offers and ensuring our recruitment efforts stand out positively.



We're accelerating our ambition to be a net zero company, and with the latest quarterly results confirming how our transformation is gaining momentum, we want to ensure we continue to deliver for the best of bp and with great people by our side. If people are your passion and you wish to play a key part in this journey, this may be the right opportunity for you.





About the team:



A career in the Talent Acquisition & Matching (TA&M) - Professional Hiring team will give you an opportunity to identify, attract and hire the best talent in the world as well as help shape the future of bp. We're driven by discovering this rich talent internally and externally and bringing people who will share fresh and innovative perspectives, enabling a greater inclusive environment and consistent with our cultural framework.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a Professional Hiring Advisor, who will be responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of the professional hiring process, managing both internal and external professional hiring and working with the business to identify and engage top talent.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have a fantastic opportunity to operate as an expert advisor and work closely with the hiring managers, People & Culture (P&C) Business Partnering colleagues and the wider TA&M organisation to ensure that the bp talent acquisition strategy is realised, with focus on quality of hire, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and critical capabilities.



You will also deliver great projects and initiatives, developing excellent relationships with other key partners from the business, maintaining compliance and best practise across the entity and creating a great experience for candidates and hiring managers. So, collaboration will definitely be a vital part of your work.





About the location:



The role will ideally be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working. There will also be opportunities to support hiring events at other UK offices/sites.

What you will deliver:

Act as a discipline talent expert for allocated areas in order to deliver hiring demand requirements in an efficient and consistent manner

Manage end-to-end process for professional roles and support with complex hiring needs in close collaboration with hiring managers, P&C teams and agency suppliers whenever required

Drive and lead hiring activity plan meetings with hiring managers to agree on recruitment and appropriate sourcing & attraction strategies, provide insights on country talent market and offer effective talent acquisition solutions in compliance with global TA&M processes

Actively source internally using talent data and externally through targeted attraction activities/software solutions where appropriate

Partner with hiring managers, P&C Business Partnering and other relevant teams in order to deliver local hiring strategies and ensure a positive candidate experience during all stages

Post roles internally and/or externally and ensure that recruitment channels promote diverse sourcing, selection processes are free of bias and that selection decisions are based upon objective assessment criteria

Drive diversity ambitions using DE&I principles

Effectively use TA&M software and digital solutions to drive efficiency in the process

Support interviews and other relevant assessments

Work with Reward and local P&C teams whenever required to develop attractive offers

Be accountable for timely communication and feedback provision to candidates

Ensure data integrity and accuracy on recruitment performance metrics that are reflected in TA&M Dashboards, always maintaining confidentiality

Act as a point of contact for tactical issues that arise during the recruitment process and escalate when needed

Work with business to identify priority vacancies and gain a direct understanding of the planned demand, relevant business context and any additional pressures / requirements

Maintain accurate documentation on all candidates to ensure a robust and thorough audit trail

Support and help drive TA&M projects and initiatives

Identify and drive process efficiencies to scale hiring across the organisation and share standard processes with global peers

Work with wider TA&M team and counterparts to position bp as an employer of choice in the external market, enabling bp to attract the required future skills and capabilities while also supporting the development and promotion of talent already in the organisation





What you will need to be successful:

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education



As the successful candidate, it would also be essential that you have:

Experience planning and implementing end-to-end recruitment strategies

One team attitude, demonstrating an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop trust-based relationships

Analytical thinking, being comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making

Ability to put the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making

Excellent communication, interpersonal and influencing skills, with proven ability to take initiative and build strong relationships

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

A track record of personal accountability, strong work ethic, integrity and proven organisation skills with attention to detail

Ability to handle client relationship management and work in a large-team environment

Awareness of agile ways of working and capable of applying basic tools and methods





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



If this role attracts you, apply now! If you have any other question, we're always open to a great conversation - get in touch!