Professional Hiring Advisor

The main purpose of the role is to lead and deliver projects and initiatives as well as being responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of the hiring process, managing both external and internal professional hiring and working with the business to attract top talent. The individual will work closely with hiring managers, local P&C teams to ensure that the bp TA strategy is realized, with a focus on quality of hire, D&I and critical capabilities. The role holder will operate as an experienced advisor and coach to hiring managers enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with bp’s cultural framework. In addition, you will develop excellent business relationships with managers, candidates and agency suppliers, maintaining compliance and standard methodology across the function. This position is based in our Chicago/Loop office in downtown Chicago. Our team operates a hybrid model with remote/flexible work. This role is a bp temporary role lasting expected to last one year.
Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Offer Management, Programme management, Recruiting, Recruiting Processes, Regional perspective, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, Talent Matching, Talent Strategy
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.