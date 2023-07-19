Professional Hiring Advisor

Job summary

Role Synopsis The main purpose of the role is to lead and deliver projects and initiatives as well as being responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of the hiring process, managing both external and internal professional hiring and working with the business to attract top talent. The individual will work closely with hiring managers, local P&C teams to ensure that the bp TA strategy is realized, with a focus on quality of hire, D&I and critical capabilities. The role holder will operate as an experienced advisor and coach to hiring managers enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with bp’s cultural framework. In addition, you will develop excellent business relationships with managers, candidates and agency suppliers, maintaining compliance and standard methodology across the function. This position is based in our Chicago/Loop office in downtown Chicago. Our team operates a hybrid model with remote/flexible work. This role is a bp temporary role lasting expected to last one year.

People & Culture



HR Group



Key Accountabilities

Act as a field talent authority, both internally and externally, for their areas.

Partner with Line Managers and BFHR responsible for candidate experience.

Provide insight to hiring manager on country talent market.

Work with hiring manager to develop appropriate sourcing strategy.

Actively source internally using talent data and externally through targeted attraction activities.

Undertake interviews and other relevant assessments.

Drive Diversity using Hiring Inclusivity and creative Sourcing & Attraction strategies.

Work with reward and BFHR to put together offers and deliver the offer in partnership with Line Managers.

Act as a point of contact for tactical issues that arise during the recruitment process and raise issues when needed.

Drive and leads TA&M initiatives and projects with no or minimal supervision.

Identify and drive process efficiencies to scale hiring across the organization and share standard methodology with global peers.

Manage end-to-end process for professional roles and supporting with complex hiring needs in close collaboration with managers and other local P&C teams ensuring accurate completion of requisitions and generation of offer documentation.

Partner with key team members to minimize Time to Hire.

Leverage on-line recruiting resources and in-house systems to identify and recruit the very best candidates.

Shortlist resumes for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements.

Pre-screen candidates ensuring they meet the business standard qualifications and certificates.

Ensure post-interview feedback is given to the interviewing team & candidates.

Work with business to regularly identify priority vacancies, represent the TA Team and gain a direct understanding of the pressures / requirements of the project.

Manage the offer, negotiation, closing process including required administrative components.

Maintain accurate documentation on all candidates to ensure a robust and thorough audit trail.

Arrange/schedule interviews and support with project reporting.

Ensure the global recruitment and CRM system (TAS) and data processes (PowerBI) are fully used with exceptional attention to detail in record keeping whilst always ensuring confidentiality.

Work with wider TA team and counter-parts to position the bp as an employer of choice in the external market, enabling the bp to attract the future skills and capabilities to deliver the strategic priorities while also supporting the development and promotion of talent already in the organization.

Essential Education

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Communication, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Job Interviews, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Methods and tools, Recruiting, Recruiting Processes, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Talent Matching, Talent Recruitment {+ 1 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.