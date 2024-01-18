This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

Our People & Culture hub discovers, empowers and cares for our high-quality people. We seek to build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams whilst helping bp to achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

A 12 month Maternity-leave opportunity has arisen to join our Talent Acquisition and Matching team as a Professional Hiring Advisor (Talent Acquisition Specialist).

You will lead on both external and internal professional hiring and work with the business to identify, engage and attract talent to BP within the ANZ region. The role holder will operate as an advisor to coach hiring managers, enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with BP’s values and leadership expectations.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be a Citizen or Permanent Resident of Australia or New Zealand

About the Role:

Act as a regional talent advisor, both internally and externally

Support Global initiatives and projects

Provide insight to hiring managers on country/regional talent market

Work with hiring managers to develop appropriate sourcing strategy

Be responsible for the end-to-end recruitment activity

Implement new processes to improve efficiency and candidate experience

Undertake interviews and other meaningful assessments

Drive process efficiencies to scale hiring across the organization

Drive training of new joiners and junior colleagues and actively contributes to their development

Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

About you:

Demonstrated experience and knowledge in recruiting (in-house, RPO or agency)

Significant experience using candidate sourcing techniques with a demonstrable ability to identify and attract individuals from unusual skill and diverse backgrounds

End-to-end recruitment process knowledge including offer management

Analytical thinking – able to analyse system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance)

Risk Management – able to handle complex cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating high risk situations

Cultural proficiency - able to operate across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.