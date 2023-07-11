Professional Hiring Advisor (maternity cover)

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a

Professional Hiring Advisor

This is a 2 years fixed term maternity cover role.

You will lead both external and internal professional hiring and work with the business to identify, engage and attract top talent to BP. The role holder will operate as an advisor to coach hiring managers, enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with BP’s values and leadership expectations.

In this role You will:

Act as a regional talent expert, both internally and externally

Be responsible for the end-to-end recruitment activity

Work with hiring managers to develop appropriate sourcing strategy

Provide insight to hiring managers on country/regional talent market

Undertake interviews and other meaningful assessments

Posts roles internally and externally and ensures that recruitment channels promote diverse sourcing, selection processes are free of bias and that selection decisions are based upon objective assessment criteria

Supports local employer branding activities

Be responsible for ensuring data integrity and accuracy for the dedicated client groups on recruitment performance metrics

What You will need to be successful:

Min. 2-3 years’ experience and knowledge in recruiting (in-house, RPO or agency) Fluency in English and Hungarian

Significant experience using candidate sourcing techniques with a demonstrable ability to identify and attract individuals from unusual skill and diverse backgrounds

End-to-end recruitment process knowledge including offer management

Analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyze system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance)

One team mind-set – demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organization

Being aware of agile ways of working and being capable of applying basic tools methods

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Candidate Sourcing, Collaboration, Recruiting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Acquisition



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.