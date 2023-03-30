Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a



Professional Hiring Coordinator (Fixed term - Maternity cover)

Support the professional hiring team with the administrative part of the recruiting process

Be responsible for scheduling interviews, for the logistics and facilitation of interviews

Be responsible for ensuring quality candidate and hiring manager experience throughout the process

Support hiring advisors with ad-hoc data requests

Support hiring team with pre-screening applicants

Support candidate sourcing on internal and external databases/sources

Provide support on various People & Culture/Talent and Matching projects where needed and participate in teams as required



Fluent written and verbal English and Hungarian knowledge

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organization

Presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Confidence in using the Microsoft product suite

Great active-listening and communication skills

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities, and helping our employees maximise their performance and realise their potential. It also plays an important part in supporting bp’s global businesses through all people-related aspects. At Group level, HR creates the fundamental infrastructure for the management of bp’s people and monitors the application of these requirements.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!