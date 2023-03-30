Site traffic information and cookies

Professional Hiring Coordinator (Fixed term - Maternity cover)

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147122BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a

Professional Hiring Coordinator (Fixed term - Maternity cover)

People & Culture is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities, and helping our employees maximise their performance and realise their potential. It also plays an important part in supporting bp’s global businesses through all people-related aspects. At Group level, HR creates the fundamental infrastructure for the management of bp’s people and monitors the application of these requirements.

In this role You will:
  • Support the professional hiring team with the administrative part of the recruiting process
  • Be responsible for scheduling interviews, for the logistics and facilitation of interviews
  • Be responsible for ensuring quality candidate and hiring manager experience throughout the process
  • Support hiring advisors with ad-hoc data requests
  • Support hiring team with pre-screening applicants
  • Support candidate sourcing on internal and external databases/sources
  • Provide support on various People & Culture/Talent and Matching projects where needed and participate in teams as required
What You will need to be successful:
  • Fluent written and verbal English and Hungarian knowledge
  • One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organization
  • Presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities
  • Confidence in using the Microsoft product suite
  • Great active-listening and communication skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

